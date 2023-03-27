Dear readers,
While most Lincolnites know of the major tourist attractions in the city — and all of my friends know how to get to Hi-Way Diner — it seems like a shrinking proportion of Lincoln citizens and visitors are aware of the large and beautiful swaths of saline wetland nearby.
In light of this, I would be remiss if I didn’t use my small platform to humbly request that you check them out this spring and summer — and hopefully after that.
Lincoln’s saline wetlands are primarily located north of the city. Frank Shoemaker Marsh is my favorite, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission project known as Marsh Wren is breathtaking. Both feature an overlook and miles of trails that can’t be fully explored easily.
Don’t get me wrong, a city having nature areas and parks on its outskirts is the norm, but aside from being my favorite quiet places near Lincoln, the saline marshes and their accompanying conservation story are part and parcel of the city's history.
Settlers founded the city of Lincoln due to the abundance of salt in the Salt Creek area, and conservationists still dispute how saline marshes even made it to southeast Nebraska.
This might all be very boring, but there’s something otherworldly to me about an entire ecosystem that shouldn’t be there, all things considered. Part of the appeal is that the saline wetlands are home to one of the rarest insects in the world, though I’ve never seen one personally.
And I might not ever, because without conservation efforts and local attention, those insects won’t be here much longer.
A surprisingly small number of Nebraskans have heard of the Salt Creek Tiger Beetle — or Cicindela nevadica lincolniana — a critically endangered tiger beetle subspecies unique to Lancaster and Saunders counties. As an indicator species, these beetles’ decline — and critically endangered status — has sent a depressing message in terms of the health of these unique salt wetlands.
Development of the city of Lincoln threatened the saline marshes, resulting in the destruction of 90% of known saline wetlands in the state, and despite the efforts of Nebraska Game and Parks and other organizations, invasive species such as cattails still pose a further problem.
I’ll avoid writing an entomology essay in this letter, but a beetle named after a city is not a common thing at all. A unique type of beetle in an equally unique landscape of mysterious origins is even less common. Having these within a 10-30 minute drive is functionally unheard of.
This is all to say, I find these saline wetlands super cool. I frequently go to study, explore the wilderness, look at bugs or just to soak in one of the most beautiful landscapes in the state.
The Salt Creek Tiger Beetle and the saline wetlands can be saved, but people need to care about them. Visitation is free and encouraged, so there’s no reason to not take a look.
And if you see me there, be sure to say hi.
Sincerely,
Ben
Ben Lampman is a senior journalism and philosophy double major. Reach him at benlampman@dailynebraskan.com.