Happy Halloween, dear readers.
If you’re anything like me, this creepy time of year evokes a desire to cuddle up on the couch with a hot beverage, a bowl of candy corn and a horror movie.
Horror is by far my favorite film genre, but it wasn’t always. I used to be the world’s biggest scaredy cat. As a child, I’d refuse to enter the living room if I so much as heard my parents watching “The Walking Dead,” and I didn’t get the courage to go into the Kingdom of the Night exhibit at the zoo until eighth grade. But in high school, I decided to watch “Poltergeist” — in the middle of the day with all of the lights on — and was immediately hooked on horror.
Something about the eerie soundtracks, dark cinematography and heart-stopping jump scares just screams “good time.” No matter how cheesy the heroines or how awful the effects, I absorb horror movies like a sponge. From hauntings and demonic possessions to cults and creature features, nearly all subgenres appeal to me, but slashers are where my heart is: “Friday the 13th,” “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,” “Terrifier” and the like.
Blood-splattered films like these probably get the most criticism out of all the subgenres. People have told me slashers are just torture porn or the disgustingly gory creations of mentally ill directors with the intention of corrupting youth and creating serial killers.
But horror flicks are an extremely healthy way to release emotions like fear and morbid fascination. Movies are controlled; the viewer is never in real danger, and the pause button is just a click away. The scenes may be scary, and my body may jump and frighten like I’m the one being chased by Art the Clown, but I know that I’m safe.
Being safe, viewers are allowed to explore being afraid and facing death without real worry. Since no one on screen is actually being killed and all of the gore is created by special effects, we’re allowed to look and gawk without shame. The death is false, but the illusion of it still forces emotion.
See, the horror genre isn’t nearly as brain-dead as some would have us believe. It’s as full of symbolism and thought as any art film. Of course, some movies are more thoughtful than others, but even slashers of old make social commentaries. “Friday the 13th” is about neglect and the lengths a mother would go to in order to avenge her son. “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre” is about genetic mental illness and how families inform the personalities of their children.
In the more modern age of horror, these thoughtful plots are much more pronounced. Yes, “Midsommar” is about a Scandinavian cult, but it’s also about female autonomy. Jordan Peele writes amazingly freaky horror stories, but almost all of them are commentaries on race relations. Even modern remakes of older movies try to incorporate more of a message. In the 2022 remake “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” the killings are reactions to gentrification, and there’s a subplot about gun control, school shootings and post-traumatic stress.
Horror movies don’t have to murder one’s brain cells. Sure, some flicks — especially low-budget creature features like “Sharktopus” or “Loch Ness Terror” — are just mindless killing, but most have at least a modicum of meaning. Even if they don’t, movies like “Terrifier” and “5-Headed Shark Attack” are just entertaining; rom-coms don’t have a huge message either, but that doesn’t mean they’re not fun to watch.
So, this Halloween, ditch “Hocus Pocus” and “Corpse Bride,” and watch a horror flick. Just remember to turn on a nightlight, lest Leatherface or Jason come for you.
Your Horror Expert,
Emma Whaley
