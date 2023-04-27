Dear Reader,
I have always been an introvert. It’s hard not to think there is something wrong with me. People have told me, “You’re so quiet,” “You’ll grow out of it” and “You seem so anxious.” Being an introvert tends to have this negative reputation.
Everyone wants to be the main character who everyone loves right away, but it seems much harder when you are introverted.
I sometimes tend to feel too boring for people. The majority of my closest friends have been extroverts who have adopted me into their lives. I love all of them to death, but sometimes it is hard not to compare myself to them. Negative thoughts come to mind that I am too boring, too quiet and uninteresting. Why would anyone want to be around me?
I have come to realize that I have put this label on myself and made it my identity. Something I am currently working on is not having that label define me and not having these negative biases against introverts that I have grown up hearing define me either.
Being an introvert means being a typically reserved or quiet person who tends to be introspective and enjoys spending time alone. I used to think that when I wanted to be alone, there was something wrong with me, especially because I tend to surround myself with extroverted people who want to hang out all the time.
Something I have learned recently is how important it is to take time for myself. There was one week where I got zero time for myself, and it was the worst I have ever felt mentally. I just felt sad all the time but still pushed myself to hang out with my friends because of FOMO. I found myself feeling worse and worse to the point where I lost motivation to do anything.
I decided the best thing to do for me was to go back to my hometown for a long weekend, because that was the only way I would be able to force myself to spend time alone. That was the best decision I could have made. It helped me to learn that I have to embrace the fact that I need alone time if I want to thrive.
The biggest thing that helped me not base my identity on being an introvert was finding ways to love myself more. It may sound basic or cheesy, but it truly works.
I start each morning with intentional quiet time. For me, that means listening to some worship music while I sit with my thoughts. This looks different for every person, but this has been something that has helped me start my day with energy.
I end the day sitting by myself and journaling. I write out everything I’m grateful for, things that happen throughout the day and anything I’m worried about. This gives me another space to recharge by spending time with only myself.
The hardest part that I still struggle with today is getting past the negativity I have gotten and society puts on introverts. It takes time, but the most important thing is to not let people’s words and thoughts have power over you. If someone doesn’t like you, then who cares what they think? That means they are not worth your time and energy. When you are the only one determining your worth, it changes everything.
One of the biggest misconceptions I have heard is that introverts don’t make good leaders. I used to believe that about myself until this year of college. After my freshman year, I was thrown into leadership positions. I got the opportunity to lead the Diversity Equity and Inclusion board at The Daily Nebraskan.
At the beginning of the year, I had no clue what I was doing and thought I couldn’t do it because I let other people’s words have power over me. Now that I have reached the end of the year, I can proudly say that I can thrive in leadership roles and have more confidence in myself to take initiative instead of standing on the sidelines.
Whether you are extroverted, introverted or an ambivert, I hope that the biggest thing you take away from me is to not let labels or what other people say define you. The best thing you can do for yourself is to brush off other people’s thoughts, labels and assumptions about you. That is how you can live a better life, surrounded by people who love you for you, and – most importantly – love yourself.
Lots of love,
Nandini