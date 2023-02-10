I love being a journalist — and I’m proud to be one — but I’m terrified for my future in this industry.
Honestly, for the longest time I didn’t even know what I wanted to be when I grew up. The constant nagging question when we were kids almost always turned into a game of who could come up with the coolest job.
I somehow landed on pirate-haircut-mommy.
I wish I knew how I decided to mash together three of the most unrelated jobs into one, but I think it goes without saying that this dream died one day, similar to my later dreams of becoming a teacher or a doctor.
I don’t know how to explain it, but one day I just woke up as a journalist. All other ideas and possibilities no longer made sense, and this was all I could ever imagine myself being — and that still hasn’t changed.
However, I’m no longer a naive, overexcited freshman, just happy to be here. In the last four years, I’ve learned a lot about what being a journalist means and what the industry truly looks like — and it isn’t always pretty.
Several weeks ago, Lee Enterprises, a nationwide company that owns multiple publications in Nebraska including the Lincoln Journal Star, fired a slew of talented, ambitious and dedicated reporters, editors and photographers from the Omaha World-Herald. Some were young, fresh faces just starting their careers while others had spent years of their lives loyal to the publication.
A week later, members of the Lincoln Journal Star newsroom, who make more than $20 an hour, found out they would be furloughed and forced to spend two weeks of this year out of work and unpaid.
But this isn’t a new or even unique phenomenon. Since 2008, employment in newsrooms across the country has decreased by around 26%, according to the Pew Research Center.
Additionally, Gannett, another company that owns newspapers across the country including USA Today, went through what seemed like round-after-round-after-round of layoffs last year. My Twitter feed was full of Gannett reporters announcing that they had lost their jobs in the most recent wave of firings.
It’s hard to watch, especially when the reality is that this could be me very soon.
In just over 100 days, I will walk across the stage to receive my diploma and enter the real world. But no matter when or where I get my first job, the role of journalists will always remain prevalent.
This country is in dire need of new voices and young journalists, but when we watch fresh graduates lose their jobs after several months or struggle to even find employment, how are we supposed to keep our faith in an industry we have worked so hard to be a part of?
The truth is, I don’t really know how we find new ways to persevere and hope the odds are in our favor. However, I do know this: Journalism is constantly changing and providing fresh opportunities — we will all find our places in this industry someday.
So, to all my fellow aspiring journalists, don’t give up on your dream, especially when times look bleak. Our talent, courage and determination will be valued — it has to be.
Sincerely,
Jenna
Jenna Ebbers is a senior journalism major. Reach her at jennaebbers@dailynebraskan.com.