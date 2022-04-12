Editor’s note: This article contains spoilers for all seasons of “The Good Place”
Dear reader,
I’ve watched a lot of movies and television shows and have written a review or two during my time at the DN, but I can say without a shadow of a doubt that nothing I’ve experienced has ever come close to affecting me the way “The Good Place” has.
On its surface, “The Good Place” is a silly, nonsensical afterlife scenario, in which four people are sent to this universe’s version of heaven, called The Good Place, and struggle as they find that two of them don’t belong. However, once you start looking deeper into the show’s core messages and themes, you start to piece together an idea of something a whole lot deeper: an answer to the question of what is heaven?
Now I know, this is an incredibly bold claim about a show that makes fart jokes constantly and has a character use his own name as a verb, noun, adjective, adverb and everything in between. However, it’s clear from the consistency in the writing and pacing throughout the four seasons that these creators knew what they were doing and cared deeply about the message they were trying to portray. There were times when I was watching the show and kind of wondering where it was all leading to, but once I watched that beautiful hour-long finale, I could tell they knew exactly what they were doing from the very start.
“The Good Place” answers the question to what heaven is in a simple but incredibly effective way: Heaven is how we treat one another and how we treat ourselves. Time and time again throughout the four seasons, our four main characters help each other and, in turn, help themselves improve and become the best versions of themselves. Even though what they perceive to be heaven ends up being their version of hell (or “The Bad Place”) designed so that they torture one another for eternity, they still find a way to help each other and themselves to eventually get to the real heaven.
It’s easy to see this version of heaven and just shrug it off as another tale of fiction purely created for profit and to entertain us. While that is almost 100% the case, I like to use it in my everyday life to motivate me to do good. I’m not a very religious person — sorry mom and dad — but I’ve had the idea that there has been someone or something that has been watching over everything I do implanted in me from a young age — thanks mom and dad. Everyone has their own iteration of this. Whether it’s their religion, karma or just the universe at work, we all have some creed or higher power to motivate us to do good.
In “The Good Place,” there’s a point system in place that takes all of the actions you’ve ever done, tallies the positive or negative effects they had on the world and, based on your end score, determines if you’re sent to the Good or Bad Place. While I don’t necessarily think there’s a billion “accountants” watching over every single thing that ever happens, I think considering the overall positive or negative effect all your actions have on the world and the people around you is a good way to go about your everyday life. It can be something as simple as seeing a piece of trash on the ground and picking it up. It takes literally two seconds but does so much for the world around you.
For me, this is my motivation. Not associated with any religion. No gods. No devils. Just treat the people around you with respect and kindness, and it’ll all work out in the end.
Much love,
Evan
Evan Dondlinger is a junior broadcasting major. Reach him at evandondlinger@dailynebraskan.com.