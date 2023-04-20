Dear reader,
I am sitting in my bed, clothes scattered as I pack to go to a concert, ready to leave at 4 a.m. to stand in line to see Lizzy McAlpine. Rolling Stone magazines and romance books are scattered across my desk, along with film from many Friday and Saturday night outings.
I didn’t expect to be leaving for a random concert in the middle of the week, but this is only the start of my new adventure of saying yes more. I said no a lot, with the hopes that at some point a person I really cared about would say yes to me. I turned down various late-night ice cream runs or studying with my friends to wait around, hoping he would call.
While I didn’t choose this path, and I never expected to be here writing to all of you, detailing the end of a relationship, I am happy to be here. However, instead of focusing on the end of a relationship, I am focusing on a new relationship: me and “yes.”
“Yes, we should go to that concert,” or “yes, we should stop by that party.” I have said both of those sentences in the last three days. While these are reasonable yeses that don’t break the bank or aren’t illegal, they are traditionally things I would have said no to. Instead, I would’ve watched my friends’ private stories and lived through them while I waited at home.
I waited at home – while my friends said “yes” to fun nights out and exciting adventures – for someone who didn’t like me. I spent time putting all of my value in someone else, when the whole time, I should’ve focused on if I liked who I was.
If I could do a side-by-side comparison of myself in February to now, I think I would see two different people. One of these versions of me would hide in my room, hiding all of my emotions so that no one could see how I was. Instead of really processing my emotions by going to therapy, I would write bitter columns, hiding the fact that I wasn’t angry, I was sad. Now, I can confidently say that being here right now, being by myself, is the best thing to ever happen to me.
You do not need to wait for someone to like you because there are people in your life right now that see and value your worth. It sucks to know that a person I thought so highly of didn’t see my worth, but it has allowed me to invest in new relationships.
These new relationships are what led me to pursuing my passions and trying new things. Preparing for concert purchases and going to last-minute formals have allowed me to meet new people and start to realize that I like myself more when I allow myself to be extroverted. I don’t need to wait for anyone to tell me “yes” when I can do that for myself.
So, I encourage you to let go of the people who make you feel less than your worth and know that you are enough. Go out in the world, and start saying “yes” even if it feels awkward at first, because who knows where you’ll end up. For me, that means last-minute road trips to Colorado, cheap concert tickets and random Friday night parties are getting more yeses from me than ever before.
Do not let the actions of a person define your worth and distract you from who should like you the most: yourself. The value you have in yourself is 10 times greater than how a random guy values you. So, I implore you to start saying yes, meeting new people and trying new things. The relationship you have with the word “yes” is guaranteed to be more valuable than a relationship with some boy who won’t matter in three years.
All my love,
Maddie