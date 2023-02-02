Earnest Jackson has spent 22 years in the Nebraska State Penitentiary for a crime he didn't commit.
In October 1999, 17-year-old Jackson was arrested for the murder of Lance Perry, despite not even being present at the scene of the shooting. Jackson was at his aunt's house and the shooter, Shalamar Cooperidor, even testified to this.
Cooperidor also admitted to pulling the trigger that killed Perry in retaliation and was acquitted on the basis of self defense. Jackson, on the other hand, was found guilty of first-degree murder but was acquitted of deadly weapon charges, meaning that even originally Jackson was found guilty solely by association.
In the case of Earnest Jackson, Cooperidor utilized his Fifth Amendment right and refused to testify before his own trial at the risk of incriminating himself. It is not that Cooperidor wanted Jackson to be found guilty but rather didn't want to jeopardize his own trial.
Jackson's conviction relied on vague witness testimony that described a man that was “dark-skinned with braided hair and a blue ‘FUBU’-brand shirt.” Because Jackson was scheduled to attend court first, he couldn't use the confession from Cooperidor’s trial to prove his innocence, despite being arrested a little over a month after Perry’s death.
State Sen. Justin Wayne is planning to introduce LB18 to the Nebraska legislature, which would change the qualifications of newly discovered evidence and serve as an essential part in proving the innocence of wrongly convicted individuals in Nebraska.
Legally, there is a distinction between newly-discovered evidence and newly-available evidence. Post-trial testimony of an individual who refused to testify at a defendant’s trial is not seen as newly-discovered evidence and rather is considered newly available in the state of Nebraska. Because of this, Jackson and similar prisoners are found guilty of crimes they did not commit and become ineligible for re-trial.
LB18, however, would change what qualifies as newly discovered evidence. The bill permits Cooperidor’s testimony to be considered as newly discovered evidence. Essentially, defendants could now use testimony from after their trial or conviction as grounds for a new trial.
In the case of Earnest Jackson – because the evidence of his innocence is basically undeniable to anyone with competence – this would presumably lead to his release.
This bill can be beneficial beyond people who would be granted a new trial by it. Nebraska prisons are among the most overcrowded in the country, and since 1982, prisons have exceeded their capacity. LB18 can help decrease the volume of prisoners by widening the gap of what qualifies as the basis for a new trial. This would authorize the release of individuals from detention centers who are, without reasonable doubt, innocent.
As it stands, testimony that could prove your innocence needs to be made before your court date, and if it isn't, you're out of luck. While laws like this can protect against coercion, individuals may be more inclined to lie after being found innocent or guilty. It doesn't take into account that individuals are actually most likely using their Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination.
The passing of LB18 would help to set innocent prisoners free that otherwise would not have had the chance. The problem with cases such as Jackson’s is not that they don’t have evidence to prove their innocence but rather that evidence is not seen legitimately by our state.
It is undeniable that if Cooperidor’s testimony was considered newly discovered evidence in the state of Nebraska, it would've changed the result of Earnest Jackson’s trial. LB18 is a bill that could change lives and ultimately set a man free who has served for 22 years too long.
Carmela Rigatuso is a freshman ethnic studies and biology double major. Reach her at carmelarigatuso@dailynebraskan.com.