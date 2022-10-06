It’s the first day of sophomore year, and you begin a trek to the music building. You are a chemistry major and have never set foot in this uncharted territory. What is the reason for such a quest? Definitely not a passion or need for musical knowledge — you simply needed to complete an ACE Requirement.
Pearson says general education requirements — commonly known as gen eds — are the “required curriculum that makes up the foundation of an undergraduate degree.” Gen eds at UNL, known as ACE requirements, require you to complete 30 credit hours to graduate. For an in-state tuition base cost of $259, 30 credits of ACE requirements cost approximately $7,770. If your mandatory chemistry class wasn’t enough of a stab to your English major heart — and GPA— maybe that statistic will inflict a little pain.
Gen eds are in desperate need of reform. The outdated concept was developed when institutions began implementing “cafeteria style learning,” a term coined to explain how students picked their general ed courses out of a buffet of options. This system of course requirements was meant to provide a more individualized education. Harvard created their general education program in 1949, which was completed by fulfilling three intermediate or departmental courses. This program had two primary purposes: to combat academic specialization that was increasingly becoming problematic, and to provide students with a foundational education for American society.
In the '60s, students began demanding more courses, and as time went on, the topics became even more specified and obscure, defeating the purpose of gen eds. The goal of general education is to incorporate other areas of study to create a cohesive and well-rounded education. However, in many circumstances, it only isolates information and skills, creating a choppy and uneven wealth of knowledge. The goal should be a semester of courses that translate well into each other and allow the implementation of newly learned skills.
Picture a wheel of Gardner's eight intelligences: musical-rhythmic, visual-spatial, verbal-linguistic, logical-mathematical, bodily-kinesthetic, interpersonal, intrapersonal and naturalistic.
As you could imagine, in order to be proficient at one skill, you must have ability in another. The best ballerinas have amazing bodily-kinesthetic skills along with musical-rhythmic skills. As you dive deep into scores of music, you discover that different time signatures have a complexity of rhythm that can only be deciphered through a strong understanding of fractions and counting. To simply state, the best orchestra conductors undeniably have strong logical-mathematical skills.
Idealistically, the philosophy of general education distribution should follow the fulfillment of the eight intelligences that allow you to become a master in your discipline. That is hard to achieve if you are spending two of your four undergraduate years attending physics lectures and statistics classes if you are a pianist. Instead of isolating information that is necessary for a well-structured foundation of learning, relevant information needs to be incorporated to permeate courses in a cohesive way to support the foundation each class is developing.
Yes, it is true that a music major needs to have an understanding of math to avoid over-specialized education and to thrive in American society, but that is precisely why we have a strict and effective secondary school system that ensures the general education of skills needed to contribute to the public. A basic understanding of math has already been acquired, so it is superfluous to demand a music major to take pre-calc or chemistry to understand their instrument.
They need a course that integrates relevant information to their discipline, such as advanced music theory or the structure of composition. Often these classes are indeed offered, but do not count for gen ed requirements. As a result, students are often forced to only choose one or two out of many courses that are relevant for their career after filling up their schedule with gen eds. Each discipline should have a unique set of requirements for its education that ensures a well-rounded education — if gen eds were created to provide more individualized education, why does everyone have the same requirements?
The typical four-year journey of obtaining an undergraduate degree seems to be a rather large time period, but when you fill two of those years as an organic chemistry major taking the same classes as a performing arts major, it makes you wonder: how much more could I have learned in those four years to be an expert in my field?
Grace Reiman is a junior English major. Reach her at gracereiman@dailynebraskan.com.