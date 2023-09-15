If you have lived in the residence halls, you are probably familiar with the over-the-top welcome that is given by the university upon arrival to your move in. It’s the same welcome every year, with free gifts like a shirt, lanyard or bag and other essentially impractical items. These items are known as “swag.”
The swag is the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s opportunity to distribute its branding as well as give something to its student body. This symbiotic relationship of free marketing for the school and free gifts for the students seems like the ultimate win. However, once these seemingly beneficial aspects are overlooked, it becomes easier to understand that giving away swag is a practice that should be left behind.
The most obvious drawback of distributing swag is its environmental impact. Giving away new sets of items every year produces unimaginable amounts of waste, as many people do not even keep these items. About 85% of textiles are thrown away each year in the United States. In the context of T-shirts, textile waste continues to be immense when you are producing thousands of T-shirts each year.
Environmental consciousness and sustainability have become of increasing concern to our generation as the threat of global warming increases. Limiting the practice of handing out swag can be one helpful way to preserve our planet. Fast fashion produces about 10% of carbon emissions annually. Cotton crops, one of the most commonly used materials in this apparel, are responsible for about 2.6% of our planet’s water use.
For the students that decide not to throw away or donate their items, they are typically stuck with items that have no use. UNL students are often given the same set of items each year, creating duplicates of what is already owned. So while students might be able to make use of these things the first time around, the identical item just creates more clutter for that student.
On top of its impracticalities, the money spent on these gifted items could be used for things more beneficial or valuable. For example, this newfound money could be spent on possible fee reduction for students. Another use could include new items for the residence halls or improvements on the items already there.
This swag isn’t all bad, as it gives students who cannot afford Husker apparel a chance to own some. Swag shouldn’t be completely abandoned. Students should be given the option for free merchandise. There should be an opt-in system where students can signify whether or not they want free merchandise ahead of time.
That way the items are created upon request, meaning they are more likely to actually be used, and reduce waste for both students and the university. As a low-income student, I feel like sacrificing swag to reduce fees would be what many low income students would prefer anyways.
It is not likely this practice of free swag will be abandoned anytime soon. If the practice is not thrown out altogether, it should at least be reduced and revised. There are much more sustainable and cost effective options to these giveaways, and it could provide vast benefits if these alternatives were seriously considered.
Carmela Rigatuso is a sophomore criminology and criminal justice major. Reach her at carmelarigatuso@dailynebraskan.com.