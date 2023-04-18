There is nothing worse than the awkwardness after paying your total at a coffee shop, restaurant or any service location when they flip the screen around to ask if you would like to tip. While I am an avid tipper, the culture of tipping has changed negatively in the last couple of years.
Don't get me wrong, I am not saying we all need to become anti-tippers; instead, we need to get rid of the expectation behind the action. Most to-go food and drink places I have gone to in the past have had tipping cups near their cash register, and it was something customers could do if they wanted to, not something somebody pressured them into doing. However, most places have now made it an additional step in your payment process, making me — as a customer — feel awkward about it.
It is clear to anyone who has recently paid for anything that the tipping culture is different in terms of when to tip compared to recent years. Growing up, it seemed like a majority of consumers tipped while dining in a restaurant or after receiving services at a salon. Nowadays, it feels as if everything has a tipping option. This tipping isn't just a line on a receipt that suggests the idea but rather an in-your-face option that makes you feel obligated.
On the flip side, there are jobs such as serving where most workers don't make minimum wage, and they rely on tips for their paycheck. The problem lies with employers paying their workers. While that is an issue in itself, tipping has become a problem as well, because it feels we are tipping for more services than we used to. Tipping someone for doing a great job, being helpful or understanding they tried their best in a complicated situation is the right thing to do, but tipping someone simply because society has deemed it the norm is entirely different.
I believe that many people who are tipping are doing it not because the service was good but rather as an action that is expected of customers. There is a social judgment of people who don't tip "properly." A while ago, there was a TikTok trend that joked about tipping culture to prove how crazy it has become. I have seen many people on social media talk about not getting a tip and feeling upset by it, but also many people who think tipping has become outrageous. It feels as if tipping has become controversial, and no one can agree on what is the right thing to do.
I have seen an increase in fast-food places adding tipping as an option. Before, I used to hand them my card or cash, and there was an option to leave a tip in the cup. Now, they have their payment processor on a pole that they hand out the window and have customers pay with, which is so bizarre to me. Places like Caribou or Scooters — two places that I am a big fan of — have this set-up. Most times, I am in the drive-through for no more than a few minutes, and it seems crazy to tip the 15-20% option they ask for. I usually end up tipping anyway, as I feel bad if I don't. Though, I should be tipping because I want to not because I feel compelled to.
Another reason tipping shouldn't be expected is because not everyone is in the same financial position, so the expected 15-20% of the total cost may not be a plausible tipping point for many consumers. In cases where someone is going to buy something for a few dollars, putting a tip on top of this may not be in their best financial interest, so society shouldn’t judge this decision.
Many places in the world tip little to nothing. While it feels rude not to leave a tip here in the United States, in other countries tipping is not expected the same way, and it may even be considered against the country’s customs. For example, in Italy customers are not expected to tip because their waiters are already paid a livable wage. Some of their receipts don't even have a line to leave a tip. In Japan, tipping is not expected for service because most establishments believe that you are already paying for good service.
No one wants to feel expected to do anything. When it comes to tipping, it should be up to the customer, and in no way should tipping be expected. Tips should be added based on the experience or when someone really takes the time to improve whatever situation you are in. Tipping is an option that one should get to choose themselves and never be forced to decide a certain way.
Alexis Goeman is a sophomore journalism and ADPR double major. Reach her at alexisgoeman@dailynebraskan.com.