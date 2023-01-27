Now that the world has had some time to play with the artificial intelligence language generator ChatGPT, we have seen a colorful array of reactions to the program from apocalyptic dread to borderline religious optimism. Although, there are mostly just memes.
If your initial response was to fear for mankind’s relevance, please read my fellow opinion writer Brian Beach’s elegant assurance that we can feel safe as masters of our technology for the time being.
On the other hand, if you have been wondering what the hell you should do now that the awesome power of AI has been undeniably demonstrated to the whole world, the answer is simple: Learn how to make effective use of the available AI tools.
Many important people and organizations are already using AI to improve their productivity. Of course, that is not exactly a new occurrence; early forms of AI have been used for things like manufacturing since the 1970s.
Subsequent developments have allowed industries such as marketing, entertainment and even health care to implement forms of AI. While these innovations are neat, and they might be of interest to someone observing the trends of technological progress, they don’t have major implications for most people’s day-to-day lives.
Now, however, we live with widespread public access to user-friendly programs with practical applications. You have incredible opportunities to use those tools for your benefit. Unfortunately, everyone you are competing with has the same opportunities. Start getting comfortable with these programs while they are new, so you can keep up as they evolve.
ChatGPT is a good place to start. Behavioral scientist Nick Hobson made a list of easy and productive ways to use the model. Analytics Insight writer Disha Sinha also wrote about 10 other AI programs available to the public.
If you think there’s no use learning these tools because the career you want is not technical enough, think again. AI tools will be useful for any career path. Many useful abilities of ChatGPT — such as writing emails or summarizing documents — do not require you to be in a STEM field to take advantage of them.
Beyond those generic productivity boosters, AI can actually be used to directly assist in a creative project. For example, design manager Ammaar Reshi used AI tools like Midjourney to create a fan-made Batman animation in just a few hours.
Flawless AI — another tool in the creative space — is used to dub movies and match actors’ lips to words in any language. My guess is that you don’t need to dub a feature-length film at the moment, but clearly there are tools you can use to excel no matter your interests.
Aside from the fear of falling behind in the rat race, I hope this time of explosive technological advancement gives you an inspiring vision of the new limits of human potential. Our species now has powers that no other living thing has ever had. You are one of the people lucky enough to witness and participate in the AI revolution. Why not see what you can do?
Create content. Learn and write about the world. Experience the unique thrill of debating philosophy with a robot. Whatever you do, I recommend fully appreciating and taking advantage of the fact that we now live in a sci-fi movie.
As with the advent of any revolutionary technology, there will be some who worry that making use of tools like ChatGPT will cause our own cognitive abilities to atrophy. A similar fear has surrounded the smartphones living in our pockets for years now.
While there are sure to be trade-offs resulting from any major change, the particular fear of our phones making us stupid is unfounded. Psychology professor Anthony Chemero believes that using smartphones to supplement our thinking actually provides a cognitive benefit. The supplementary nature of AI could have a similar impact.
Granted, AI is a different beast, and there is some evidence that people such as doctors and pilots show a decrease in their own abilities after relying heavily on digital brains. Again, I would refer you to Beach’s opinion article linked above to remind you that we are not yet at a point where we can fully check out and give our jobs over to machines.
If you worry about mentally declining as a result of AI, the responsibility of remaining sharp is solely yours. Activities like reading and exercise can give you a mental boost, even as you begin to integrate AI into your work. Becoming proficient in the available tools is not mutually exclusive with being intelligent.
People making the biggest impact in upcoming years will be those taking fullest advantage of the tools presented to them. Don’t let the world move by you for fear of change. Begin to explore the many exciting new ways to expand your abilities now, so you can be in the best position to succeed in the age of artificial intelligence.
Will Cook is a junior philosophy and journalism major. Reach him at williamcook@dailynebraskan.com.