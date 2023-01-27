It is hard to think of a technology which has marveled the general public to the extent that ChatGPT has in the last two months.
After its initial release on Nov. 30, 2022, the AI chatbot took the internet by storm, reaching 1 million users in only five days. The chatbot can generate creative raps, complex essays and impressive computer code. Unless you’ve managed to stay off the internet for the last few weeks, you’ve likely seen its work.
The chatbot is unique from other personable chatbots because of its ability to answer complex prompts and generate unique answers. Ask ChatGPT to write a poem in the style of the King James Bible about how AI will change the world, and it will do it in a matter of seconds. Asking Siri “What’s your favorite color?” is so 2011.
While ChatGPT’s abilities are impressive, the technology has also sparked a debate over the utility of humans for doing creative writing tasks. A flurry of think pieces have come out in recent weeks predicting ChatGPT will cause the end of high school English, the end of computer science and perhaps — ultimately — the end of humankind.
While much of this is clear hyperbole, it was hard for me not to get caught up in the panic. I admit that the release of ChatGPT and the subsequent hype that followed was the second-most-existential-crisis-provoking topic of my college experience, behind only the early months of COVID-19.
If AI could already write about a broader range of topics with creativity and clarity than I possibly could, what would come of my future in the already tenuous journalism industry? What was all of this learning to write for anyway?
If AI can already produce a far better essay about the impact of ChatGPT on the journalism industry than what you’re reading right now, why am I wasting my time at The Daily Nebraskan?
As much as I would love to tell you that the entire introduction was actually written by ChatGPT and pretend to see your jaw drop on the other side of the screen, I can assure you that this essay has been 100% human-generated.
I can also say that the idea of an AI apocalypse of the human workforce is not likely in the near future and concerns about ChatGPT in particular are largely overblown. ChatGPT and its successors will undoubtedly change the way journalists do their jobs, but AI is still a long way from replacing entire industries.
Upon the initial release of ChatGPT, it seemed as though AI advancement had suddenly accelerated in a way that was unforeseen in the previous months, and well-known commentators began making bold predictions about its impact. Jordan Peterson — who has been described by some as “the most influential public intellectual in the Western world right now” — called the current AI revolution “Gutenberg press-level.”
However, ChatGPT is not a brand new technology but rather a snappy user interface for technology that has been used internally by big tech companies for several years. Meta’s Chief AI scientist — a competitor with OpenAI and Microsoft — called ChatGPT “not particularly innovative.”
It may be expected that a rival AI scientist would hesitate to praise a competitor’s product, but even OpenAI’s founder Sam Altman called the tool “incredibly limited.” Scientific journal editors agree that the tool lacks depth, at least for now.
ChatGPT does not have knowledge of events after 2021 — except for its own existence. This means that, for the time being, articles on anything remotely timely will have to originate from a human author, giving human journalists the responsibility of breaking news and current trend story ideas.
Even if ChatGPT is able to access the internet in real-time, a likely next step, the initial stories on new topics and news events will have to come from human sources. Without these stories, ChatGPT has nothing to base its generated answers on.
My point in all of this is not to claim that none of these tasks can ever be completed — and done better — by AI but simply that there is a while yet before human journalists could realistically be replaced.
Knowing how to write will continue to be an important skill for humans, even if the skill itself will not be utilized in the workplace. Wolfram Alpha has been around since 2009 — and the calculator much longer than that — but math teachers still have jobs and knowing how math works without a calculator is still valuable. Google has been around since the 1990s, but learning history is still important, even if detailed information about any topic beyond what a single person could know is easily accessed online.
ChatGPT and other AI technologies will continue to get better at an exponential rate and may one day replace journalists entirely. Large-scale societal change is eventually inevitable. However, technology has advanced in this way since the Enlightenment, and recent developments don’t constitute a new, scary trend.
As someone who has been sent to the existential cliff and back a few times by artificial intelligence, my unartificial intelligence tells me there are better things to worry about.
At least for now.
Brian Beach is a senior journalism major. Reach him at brianbeach@dailynebraskan.com.