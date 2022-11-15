I will admit to having lived a relatively privileged life, but canceling my subscription to the Lincoln Journal Star was one of the hardest things I have had to do this year.
Okay, perhaps some of my 400-level courses are a bit harder than canceling a newspaper subscription, but working with Lee Enterprises’ — the Journal Star’s parent company — customer service should at least classify as a 300-level.
I have received the Lincoln Journal Star’s print edition on and off throughout the last two years, and it was a sad moment when I finally canceled my subscription and stopped financially supporting local journalism. I have always enjoyed reading newspapers, and I know of a lot of good reporters still doing great work to keep the community informed.
But the wistful emotions were not the hardest part.
In addition to the difficult emotion of furthering the decline of an industry I hope to work in some day, Lee Enterprises makes it nearly impossible to cancel a newspaper subscription. There is no option to cancel a subscription on phone calls to customer service, and the availability of customer service reps did not match up with what the automated voice on the phone said they should have been.
I recognize that streamlining the cancellation process is likely not one of the priorities of a newspaper that is already strapped for resources, but it is a sour ending to an otherwise good run.
Once I was finally able to cancel a week later, I was still not out of the clear. All of a sudden, customer service became very attentive and reached out to me with three separate requests to continue my subscription in some way with special deals because of my past loyalty.
I understand their desire to keep me as a customer, but at this point, Lee Enterprises seems incredibly desperate. Unfortunately, none of their deals or promises of more content available online were enough to convince me, because no company would be able to give me what I would need to continue reading a print newspaper: time.
A survey from the Nieman Lab asked readers why they canceled newspaper subscriptions, and the most common response was money, followed by ideology or politics. The $38 each month felt like a reasonable price for the amount of relevant content I was getting, but the amount added up fast, especially when I was only reading the paper once or twice each week.
I have some idea of the politics of certain Journal Star reporters, but that also isn’t what dissuaded me from continuing to read. I still believe most are trying their best to remain objective, even if such a standard is impossible.
The Lincoln Journal Star may not be the most awe-inspiring collection of journalism each day, but I found its content sufficient to inform me of what I believed I needed to know regarding local news. My biggest issue was that the papers would pile up on my desk, and suddenly I was three or four days behind. Reading the newspaper became a chore.
I presume that college students were never the primary audience for print newspaper subscriptions, even in the pre-Internet era, but I have to wonder — if I am not getting the newspaper anymore, who is? And who from this generation will in the future?
Often, the decline of newspapers is attributed to a lack of content due to worker layoffs and shrinking newsrooms. Vulture capitalist holding companies, such as Alden Capital, do not help the situation either, since they often take over struggling newspapers, gut newsrooms and are beholden more to hedge fund stakeholders than community audiences.
However, it wasn’t a lack of content from the Journal Star that led me to cancel. It was too much content from other sources in an age of information overload.
With my schedule, taking 30 minutes to an hour each day to read the paper just is not practical, and I imagine I am not the only college student to whom that applies.
Some may argue that young people have plenty of time to read newspapers, but they are simply choosing not to and instead spend time on social media. There is some truth to this, especially in a culture where the average screen time for American adults is over seven hours.
I do believe that people need to spend less time on screens — and definitely consider deleting TikTok — but it is unfair to say that all of the screen time Americans spend is simply free time that could be used just as easily reading a print newspaper.
Most of my screen time comes from transition periods — in between classes, before and after practice, in the car once I finish driving — where newspapers are not practical to read. The Lincoln Journal Star just isn’t making it into the locker room.
All of this points to a nearly insurmountable problem for the newspaper industry. Digital readership may be growing, and digital advertising is projected to overtake print advertising revenue, but that is primarily a product of declining print advertising, not more profits from digital.
Even if I were able to read high quality articles about things I cared about from the best journalists in the world in a print newspaper, I doubt I would reconsider a subscription. This reasoning has major implications as newspapers try to figure out how to salvage a local journalism product that, in many cases, has served a community for multiple generations.
This is a sad conclusion to come to, especially as someone who has worked for newspapers. There are certainly news outlets that are able to make a print product profitable, especially in rural markets. Weeklies such as the Antelope County News – which I was able to work for two summers ago – seem to have a bright future ahead of them.
However, it is hard to see a solution coming from within the for-profit journalism industry, since the issue is not daily print journalism but a distinct Gen Z culture.
Just as public transportation in the developed world can no longer run a profit from its own fares, I sense that journalism is heading in a similar direction. Instead, nonprofit journalism outlets seem to be the best hope for quality local news. I have read the Nebraska Examiner and Flatwater Free Press’ newsletters, and I often find more in-depth reporting than the overworked reporters at Lee Enterprises have the ability to produce.
I am afraid that for-profit journalism’s days are numbered, partly because a less in-depth product is reducing what little demand is left, but also because of Gen Z’s attention habits and time management.
Yet, as dire as the situation may seem, it is important to remember that the value in journalism comes not from its economic or business model, but from its ability to provide important information and context to a community.
I am excited for whatever comes next for journalism, so long as these values persist.
Brian Beach is a senior journalism major. Reach him at brianbeach@dailynebraskan.com.