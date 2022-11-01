Each fall since my sixth grade year — except for 2020, thanks to Kevin Warren and the Big Ten presidents — I have been able to run a cross country race while representing the school I was attending on my chest.
It began back in 2012 when I wore an oversized yellow t-shirt to run one mile around a grass field at California Trail Middle School. The following two years, I ran two miles around district athletic complexes, and by high school, I was ready to run a 5K — a whole 3.1 miles.
I was never an elite athlete in high school, but I did help the Olathe North Eagles win three Kansas 6A state titles, and I was able to finish in the top 10 at state during my sophomore, junior and senior years.
Still, going into my senior year, I was not anticipating becoming a Division I athlete. While the Kansas high school competition consisted of some talented runners, it was nothing like the Power Five conferences that the schools I applied to were members of.
Four years later, I would run my final cross country race for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, ending four seasons of Big Ten-level training. High school freshman Brian would have been amazed.
But not college freshman Brian.
The decision to go to UNL and become a member of the cross country team was not an easy one. I had several other schools I was interested in for academic reasons, but some did not have cross country roster spots available for me, and others did not field men’s cross country as a sport.
I also knew that being a student-athlete in distance running would take up a lot of time in my schedule, preventing me from pursuing other college opportunities such as internships, certain afternoon classes and staying up past midnight.
I often joked that I was a three-sport, one-talent athlete, since distance runners compete in cross country during the fall, indoor track during the winter and outdoor track during the spring, leaving no long offseason during the school year.
I knew that running in the Big Ten would be a challenge — which my coach made sure I understood the moment I stepped on campus for a visit — but I was determined to make the team better, at least by my senior year.
In cross country, only the top five runners are factored into the team score, and I was set on being one of those five. Other runners can still make the team better in different ways, but I wanted my athletic ability to help the team place better at the Big Ten and regional championship meets.
My freshman year, I raced very poorly and ended up being slower than I was during my senior year of high school. I considered quitting for a few weeks but later resolved to stay on the team as long as I continued getting opportunities to run. I thought, eventually, something would click, and I would become one of the top five on the team from hard work and sheer determination.
But that never happened. Apart from one decent race my junior year, I never finished in the team's top five, and I never got to represent Nebraska at the conference or regional meets.
That storybook ending I had envisioned for a sport I had put 11 years of my life and more than 10,000 miles of running into never happened. I finished ninth on my team with a time around a minute slower than my 8-kilometer personal record. And that was it.
After four years of collegiate workouts and races, hoping that the next race, the next year would finally be the one the hard work would pay off, that breakout performance never really came.
I hesitate to define failure loosely, but in the eyes of my freshman year expectations, I would have considered my collegiate cross country career as a failure. Yet, I also would not trade it for anything else in the world.
Oftentimes, moral lessons about failure boil down to the idea that one shouldn’t quit because they are not meeting the expectations they have set for themselves right away. This line of thinking is exemplified by Thomas Edison’s quote, “Many of life's failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up.”’
That kept me going for four years. But what happens when you have run out of opportunities to keep trying? If failures are merely a means to an ultimate success — the plot of nearly every sports movie ever written — then these failures are essentially worthless without an eventual payout.
However, my time running cross country for Nebraska was anything but worthless because it answered the question, “What if?” while helping me better understand my identity.
Had I not accepted the opportunity to run at Nebraska, I would perpetually wonder just how fast I could have been if I took the student-athlete route. My grandkids would hear that I could have been a Division I athlete, but then I’d be no better than the guy who says he could have been in the NBA if it weren’t for his bum knee.
I still wonder how I would have turned out if I had spent more time devoting myself to my eventual career in college, but I have my whole life ahead of me to explore most of the things I was not able to because of running. However, I doubt I could return to Nebraska in 10 years and get the same student-athlete experience.
My shortcomings in athletics also refined me in a way I had not expected. Throughout my success in high school, it was easy to make being a runner a big part of my identity. Yet, when my improvement did not continue on the trajectory I had hoped, I was able to place more of my value in my faith and family.
I imagine that learning to divorce your self-worth from your ability to perform certain skills is a lesson that almost everyone has to learn at some point in life, and I am thankful I got to see that lesson in college.
I remain incredibly thankful for my coaches and teammates who believed in me enough to give me the opportunity to run at Nebraska and see just how far my ability could take me.
Now, it is time to find the next mountain to climb. Even if I never make it to the top, I know my failure will not define me.
Besides, you don’t usually have to make it to the top in order to get a great view.
