Valentine’s Day has been my favorite day since before I can remember. In elementary school, I loved decorating boxes, getting little holographic dog cards and putting heart stickers on candy for my friends and crush of the week.
I am a person who has always been enamored by the idea of finding true love and living happily ever after. My friends would most likely describe me as someone who falls too hard in love, giving my whole heart out to nearly everyone I crush on and date.
Time and time again, I’ve had friends and family members warn me about the dangers of feeling the way I do. While heartbreak has been one of the worst pains I’ve ever experienced, I don’t think I’d want to live any differently.
Receiving roses and boxes of chocolates were always the highlight of the new year, as I am definitely a hopeless romantic. Through tears and tubs of ice cream, hearts are still my favorite shape, and I can’t help but get excited for Valentine’s Day every year.
While I may have hoped for a perfect Valentine’s Day with a perfect man, I have gotten anything but that. This year is different for me, because I am recovering from a soul-crushing heartbreak.
Though I may be single, I refuse to be callous. It’s tempting to brush off Valentine’s Day and make some snarky remark about how love doesn’t last forever, but that just isn’t who I am. I was determined to make the 14th a good day, so I started to look inwards.
To make Valentine’s Day a good day, I’d have to ditch traditional views on love. Everywhere I look, ‘Galentine’s Day’ dominates most media. I like the idea of celebrating with a group of gal pals, but it wasn’t quite what I was looking for.
I think my issue with Galentine’s Day is the dismissal of romantic relationships. Love is not a competition to me, so I don’t like the “screw-off” dating mentality. I think being with friends is a great way to spend the holiday, but I will hold an appreciation for romantic relationships, even if I am not in one.
When navigating a breakup, focusing on yourself is the most common advice I have heard. It’s been advice I never necessarily liked. I am a huge advocate for self-love, but I never saw the need to ‘fix’ myself – especially if I was the one being left broken-hearted. It’s hard advice to take, but it is one of the best mentalities to have.
Working on yourself doesn’t mean that there is anything wrong with you. It serves as an opportunity to appreciate everything you love about yourself, and it gives you time to make changes if so inclined.
In loving myself, I realized I did not have to rely on positive affirmation from a partner or wait around for some gift. I really could buy myself chocolate, flowers or anything else I want. I don’t need to wait for Valentine’s Day as an excuse to love or treat myself well.
I won’t pretend that I’m not heartbroken, because I am, and it hurts. As my grandmother loves to say, “This too shall pass.” Time heals all wounds, and the pain I feel now will soon belong to the past.
I’ll appreciate the love and support from my friends, family and myself. Honestly, due to the breakup, I appreciate Valentine’s Day much more than before. It reminded me that I am always loved – with or without a romantic partner.
In the words of my favorite love expert Anna Kai, “Romantic love is just one type of love, and a life well lived is comprised of many types of love.”
