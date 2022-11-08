This past weekend, I took an unexpected trip back to my hometown of Overland Park, Kansas — just over a three-hour drive from Lincoln — to take part in the most important ritual of any democracy.
That’s right — I drove a nearly seven-hour round trip for the purpose of casting a single ballot in the 2022 midterm election.
The 400-plus mile trip also required a full tank of gas in addition to the opportunity cost of spending nearly a full day on a single task.
Furthermore, it is highly unlikely that my vote will be the difference in any of the races I was able to vote in. Even though Kansas has several high-profile races which are projected to be close, it is almost unheard of for any elections to be decided by a single vote, let alone statewide races.
Sure, I was able to visit my mom and make my stay worth it a bit more, but the trip was a rather large sacrifice for such a small purpose.
Still, I do not regret my trip to vote.
However, I do regret not looking into Kansas election rules to find out that early voting began later in my home county than in the rest of the state. This process meant I was unable to vote while home on fall break as originally intended. Nonetheless, I was thankful for the early voting opportunities that were available and the plentiful polling locations in my home county.
At this point, you probably know the call to action which is coming. Today is election day, and if you have engaged with the media enough to read to this point in a Daily Nebraskan article, I am sure you have been bombarded with messages explaining the importance of voting and how this election is “the most important election of our lifetime.”
Even the NBA has taken an entire day off to allow you to vote without having to miss another Lakers loss.
I will gladly join the chorus of encouraging people to vote, but I do not intend to use my harrowing story of sacrifice as a self-righteous way to guilt people into voting. For most people in my situation as an out-of-state college student, it is probably already too late anyway.
As much as I would love to rail on the fact that fewer than 40% of college students voted in the 2018 midterms — still more than double the rate of college student turnout in 2014 — the reality is that voting for college students can be especially challenging. For many college students, time and money are scarce resources, and in some cases, both are required to cast a ballot.
Many states offer no-excuse absentee voting, while some conduct elections entirely by mail. However, the deadlines to request these ballots and send them in are hardly talked about. Most everyone interested in politics knows election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, but with so many different systems for mail-in voting, it can be hard to keep track.
I consider myself somewhat politically educated, but I mistakenly assumed that the early voting date I found on a candidate’s website applied to the whole state. If I had classes I was unable to miss or a tighter budget, it is very likely that I would have missed my opportunity to vote altogether.
There has been no shortage of messages encouraging me to vote, and I have heard plenty of information about the process for Lincoln residents, but for students whose permanent residence is more than a few hours away, this information is not always helpful.
Therefore, as members of the university community seek to educate students and encourage them to vote, it is important that these messages begin in October — when most mail-in ballot request deadlines occur — and include more information for out of state students.
Voting may be a bit more complicated for college students, but that should be no excuse for apathy. If adults with college educations tend to be more likely to vote than the average American, there is no reason why students in college are not capable of that same turnout.
Brian Beach is a senior journalism major. Reach him at brianbeach@dailynebraskan.com.