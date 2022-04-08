During my senior year of high school, I applied to three schools: The University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the University of Missouri and the university which must not be named (University of Iowa). When applying for schools, I wanted two things: 1) not to be in my home state of South Dakota and 2) to be far away but close enough to drive home in one day.
Until December of 2021, I was still unsure where to go, but I knew it was between UNL and Mizzou. My older brother had gone to school in Texas, almost 16 hours away from our hometown, and I knew that even half of that was too far for me. I felt that Mizzou was a few hours more than a homebody like me wanted, and I knew that Nebraska would provide an environment that made me feel at home in some form. Plus, I look better in red than yellow, so I began my journey as a Cornhusker.
Growing up, I had traveled to Omaha for basketball games for myself and my older brothers, so I believed I understood Nebraska well. However, I was nowhere near understanding Nebraska as I previously thought. Since beginning school in the fall, I have been introduced to things that, at 18, I thought I would already know, yet, at the time, were so foreign despite only being one state away. In my first week here, I learned that chili and cinnamon rolls were a meal; I mispronounced the word bag — it's Bag, not Bagh, you don't eat Baghels — and whatever a Runza was. My unpopular opinion is that I'm afraid I have to disagree with the Runza hype, but to each their own.
Over time, I feel like I am becoming a part of Nebraska despite not growing up here. However, at times, I feel divided between states: the one I grew up in and the one I am growing accustomed to. Despite that, I believe that you can represent yourself as from two states because of the culture and people you surround yourself with as an out-of-state student.
The first thing I learned about Nebraska culture was that game day is a serious event. The people of Nebraska bleed red for the Huskers, and everyone treats game day as a holiday. Before attending school here, I had never been to a Husker football game, nor did I even step foot on campus before being admitted to school. When I walked into the stadium for the first time, it was an exciting experience that I have grown to love.
Perhaps this feeling I have is more about me becoming part of my college town rather than the state as a whole, but I feel it is important to understand that both feelings go hand in hand. There was a time when my parents came to a game and asked me why the hot dogs were so red, to which I explained they were Wimmer's hot dogs and that it was a Nebraska thing. Something so simple made me feel like a part of my college and its state. I may not understand everything about Nebraska, but I feel that the longer I am here, the more things make sense.
A big part of going out of state for college is spending a majority of your time in a new environment that quickly becomes a new home. For the first time in my life, I have been away from my home and have had to figure out ways to occupy my life away from a world I had grown routinely with for the last 18 years. I have finally figured out where other Nebraska colleges are and how to drive around Lincoln without a GPS. These may seem odd to people from Nebraska, but, to me, it has become a sense of understanding in a new world.
The people are one of the reasons I love Nebraska as much as I do. As much as I love the people from my hometown, the people I have met during my time here have affected my outlook on the state. A majority of the people are always friendly to me, whether I am at the grocery store, on-campus or exploring new places in Lincoln. Maybe it is a Nebraska thing or a midwestern thing, but the people of Nebraska have grown on me.
My eldest brother, who lives in Omaha, told me recently that I'm not a true Nebraskan until I have to pay taxes. Legally, yes, but in my time here in Nebraska, I have understood the pride and love that comes with being in the state. Nevertheless, I know some people who grew up in Nebraska that think of me as crazy to come here because I felt the same about attending a college in my home state.
Maybe my feelings have nothing to do with Nebraska, but instead embarking on a new adventure of independence away from a familiar space. Still, Nebraska is becoming a part of who I am, and I will back them as much as I do South Dakota. I may sound like I am having an identity crisis as I try to make sense of how I am feeling, but it's more of coming to an understanding of who I am becoming. They say there is no place like home, but I find that home can be more than one place.
I still have three years or more in Nebraska, depending on what the future holds. If the next few years go as fast as my first year, I need to get a move on and make sure I see what else Nebraska has to offer. No matter where I grew up, Nebraska will always hold a special place in my heart.
Alexis Goeman is a freshman journalism major. Reach her at alexisgoeman@dailynebraksan.com.