Change is something that happens whether we realize it or not. Over my sophomore year, I changed a lot more than I realized. My educational interests, personal style and relationships were three of the biggest changes. All of these experiences have taught me lessons that I believe everyone could learn from.
Get experience in your intended field of study
During my freshman year, I changed my major about four times until settling into secondary education English. I started my education classes in the fall of my sophomore year, and I absolutely loved them. Education theory was something I was passionate about and excelled in. While it seemed perfect on paper, it was starting my practicum — and starting a job as an America Reads tutor — that turned my world upside down.
My practicum was at a local high school in the grade I wanted to teach. The teacher I shadowed was fantastic, but I couldn’t help but dread going to my practicum weekly. I was in denial for the entire first semester about my feelings. I thought if I pushed through the practicum, things would be fine — but they weren’t. I was so miserable that I had no choice but to be honest with myself: I hated teaching.
I learned a hard lesson through my secondary education major: You can love and enjoy studying a specific subject but hate it in practice. I believe all students should either job shadow or take an internship doing something related to their intended career field. If it wasn’t for my job shadowing, I would have ended up with a degree in something I hated.
Define your clothes, don’t let them define you
While going through the school year, I never stopped to think about myself and how I wanted the world to see me. I was always conscious about my clothes, as it was something I used to define myself. My style shifted dramatically over a few weeks, and my friends took notice while I didn’t.
I remember one day a friend said to me, “You don’t look like Alexia.” I was taken aback, and I believed that I wasn’t being myself. Instead of letting my personality define the clothes, I let the clothes define my personality.
By the time winter ended, I found myself looking at a closet full of clothes, none of which I wanted to wear. That’s when I realized that I am allowed to go through changes, and those changes don’t nullify who I am. Anything I use to define myself — whether that be clothes, music or hobbies — is unequivocally me; it is genuine.
We are often told that change is natural, but sometimes it’s hard to recognize changes within ourselves. Anyway we present ourselves is a reflection of who we are, regardless of how significant the change.
Every type of love is important
My favorite lesson I learned was the importance of relationships. I’m not talking about only romantic relationships. Platonic and familial relationships are just as — if not more — important than any romantic relationships. I went through a major breakup this year, and it really changed how I viewed myself and others.
Being in a relationship was fantastic because it showed me the best version of myself that I could be while supporting another person. It was a healthy relationship, which helped me mature emotionally and appreciate the benefits of romantic connection.
On the other hand, going through a breakup showed me my inner strength. I learned the best version of myself, with or without a partner, is independent. I got to reaffirm my strengths while finding out my weaknesses. For example, I recognized I was using the relationship as a way to distract myself from certain issues. I was able to use the breakup as an opportunity for personal growth and change.
Furthermore, the breakup made me appreciate the friends and family in my life. As stated in my Valentine’s Day article, “I am always loved — with or without a romantic partner.” Even though I wasn’t taking my loved ones for granted, I believe this emotional journey made me appreciate them even more.
Breakups, loss and the overall trials and tribulations of life are universal. While these circumstances hurt, they are an opportunity. It is ultimately up to ourselves whether we want to seize them or not.
Overall, I have loved my sophomore year. When writing my freshman year retrospective, I couldn’t have imagined where I’d be right now. I have had so many experiences, good and bad, that I am very thankful for. Every day I feel myself becoming more like the person I am supposed to be. I hope what I learned from my year can be of help to you.
Alexia Woodall is a sophomore English and journalism double major. Reach her at alexiawoodall@dailynebraskan.com.