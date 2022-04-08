My sister Mia was the first diaper I ever changed. I was four or five years old and took it upon myself to get rid of the smelly disturbance in our playroom. I think it's fitting that Mia has now grown up to be the most maternal of my siblings; she wants to be a teacher when she’s older.
My sister Madi — the closest to me in age — was my best friend growing up. I do remember pulling her hair on a number of occasions, but despite being younger, she always beat me in physical fights. I’ve never admitted that to her face. Now, she’s one of the most strong-willed people I’ve ever met.
My baby brother Eli is the wittiest person I know. He may be a pain in the ass now that he’s a 13-year-old, but he never failed to make me laugh when he was little, and he still has a big heart. I can’t wait to see the person he grows up to become.
This Sunday is National Siblings Day. I think it is important to share with you how my siblings have impacted me before I start to tell you why you should care about your siblings. Sometimes, I want to strangle them, but I am one of the few people who has known them since birth and seen them almost every day of their lives, at least until I moved to college. I love my crazy, loud, irritating siblings.
National Siblings Day is important for everyone, no matter your relationship with your siblings. Whether for better or worse, they have shaped your life and helped you become the person you are today.
I grew up in a traditional nuclear family. My parents have been married and living together my whole life, and my siblings and I share those parents. Having that type of family has definitely impacted my relationship with my siblings, and I think it is important to acknowledge that. I have had the luxury of people never questioning whether someone is really my sibling or judging my relationships with them.
There are traditional and biological definitions of what makes someone your sibling, but who you choose to recognize as your sibling depends on you.
My boyfriend has two half-sisters and one full biological sister. They are all sisters to him, with no differentiation. He grew up with them all in his home, and they all adore their baby brother.
From the outside, some people may assert that his two half-sisters are not quite the same as his other sister. He chooses not to make that distinction. Others who may be in a similar situation may differ; they might not consider their half-siblings the same as their full biological siblings. That’s okay, too.
Some people are only children or don’t have healthy relationships with their families. Cousins, close family friends or lifelong friendships can serve a similar role in your lives.
People who have grown up alongside you and shaped who you are as a person can be your brothers and sisters, if you consider them as such. Celebrate them on National Siblings Day, too.
Your siblings impact who you become more than you may realize. As the oldest, my three younger siblings taught me how to care for others and the importance of responsibility. On the flip side, I hope that I served as a role model for them.
Siblings can teach each other everyday skills like new hairstyles or study tips. Sibling dynamics also influence traits like tolerance, love and cooperation. You also develop conflict resolution skills and can learn how to stick up for yourself.
Maybe most significantly, your siblings shape your development, childhood and adolescence in a unique way that no one else does.
I didn’t immediately notice the absence of my siblings when I got to college. I was caught up in the excitement of new opportunities and independence. But, within a few weeks, I started realizing that I hadn’t randomly started singing Hamilton or anything recently. It had been a while since Madi had started filming me doing some ridiculously dorky comedic bit that she or Eli joined in on while Mia looked on in embarrassment.
It was entirely foreign to me to not see my siblings almost every day, even if it was just for a few minutes. When you move out and go to college, you have to begin putting conscious effort into your relationships with your siblings. If not, it is easier than you may think for these people who had such an impact on you to fade from your life. It won’t happen overnight, but it will happen.
To prevent that, I try to make an effort to talk to my siblings at least once a month. I am not perfect, and the time between our conversations does grow longer than I would like sometimes. But, most fundamentally, I want to make sure they know that I am here for them in whatever capacity they need me in. I can be a confidant if they can’t talk to mom or dad, a shoulder to cry on, a counselor to come to for advice — whatever they need me to be.
Because of the unique role that siblings have played in my life and development, it is worth maintaining a relationship with them. The same applies to everyone else. This may be more difficult in some instances than others, but that doesn’t mean you can disregard the significance of their role in your life.
Relationships always change as you get older, but they can get stronger, too.
If you have bad family relationships or other situations that prevent or discourage you from maintaining that connection with your siblings, that is understandable. But, there is someone in your life that has filled that role. Don’t forget about them. Give them a call.
I may not have always liked them, but I have always loved my sisters and brother. I would not be who I am without Madi’s individuality, Mia’s compassion or Eli’s quips. I love when I see how they are reflected in me, and I hope that parts of me are reflected in them.
Call your siblings sometime soon. Catch up, chat or just tell them you love them; whatever is best for you. Just don’t let them drift away.
Megan Buffington is a freshman journalism major. Reach her at meganbuffington@dailynebraskan.com.