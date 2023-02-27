I had always thought that I did a pretty good job taking care of myself, and I do; I make sure I get enough sleep, eat well and take care of my mental and physical health. However, there are some things that you can't always control.
Last August, after going to the doctor for a check-up on a bump that I found on my body and seeing the look on my nurse's face, I knew that I was at a stage of my life where I needed to take care of myself in a different way.
When I had my first biopsy to check for cancer, I didn’t realize how scary it was — not even when I saw the worried look on my parent's faces. But after having to schedule bi-yearly check-ins, I realized there is another meaning to taking care of yourself.
There is no set time frame that lets you know you should get checked for a health concern. It is our duty to ourselves to take care of our health by taking the initiative to stay healthy and to ensure we are the best versions of ourselves.
If we have the responsibility of going to college and taking care of ourselves on a daily basis, we need to include our health on that list. It may seem like common sense that our health is important, but in a world of due dates, deadlines and busy schedules, we can sometimes put our concerns aside.
I have been in college and away from home for almost two years now, and in those two years, I have moved into my first apartment, gotten a dog and done my best to survive. In those two years, I have also been sick multiple times, meaning I have learned that my parents or guardians won't be there to help me feel better. One of the best places to go when you are sick is the University Health Center, where I have had my fair share of appointments when I need to go to the doctor.
The University Health Center offers many services for students, including primary care, a pharmacy, dental services, physical therapy, an allergy clinic, an immunization clinic, sexual and reproductive health services and radiology. As students, if we pay university program and facilities fees, we can receive some services at no additional cost. Why not utilize something we have when it comes to prioritizing our health?
As an out-of-state student, it is hard for me to schedule any appointments back home when I can't get there right away. However, because I understand the significance of putting my health first, I will schedule multiple appointments during my short breaks home to ensure that everything about my health is up to date.
Since it is our body, we are the only ones who can express our health and what is wrong; we need to be advocates for our own health every day. When I was a kid, at every doctor appointment or check-up I had, I would look to my mom so she could tell the doctor exactly what I was experiencing.
I still do it if my mom goes to a doctor's appointment because it's a force of habit, but I learned that I need to be an advocate for my health, and no one can express what I am experiencing other than me. This also means being confident when sharing symptoms and health concerns.
Multiple times, I have downplayed my sickness when at the doctor because I always second-guess myself and worry I am not sick enough to be there. Being an adult means that we need to take care of every part of our body and know if we need to get it checked out.
One of the biggest things I say when it comes to advocating for my health is that it is better to be safe than sorry. As someone who gets sick at the thought of undergoing medical surgery or the idea that something could be potentially wrong, I think never knowing is worse because there is a chance you miss something that could have been prevented.
In my freshman year of high school, I was experiencing back pain, and I felt bad complaining about it and never wanted to get it checked because a lot of people have back pain. After eventually going in for an MRI, it turned out I had a stress fracture and a herniated disk in my lower back. If I never went in and took a break from all my sports after finding out, I may have had worse conditions later in my life.
On the flip side, it can be scary to think that something could be wrong with our health, so we pretend that we are okay and that nothing is wrong because we are afraid to hear the truth. If we were to find out the truth, then we would be faced with reality.
It also can be expensive to go to the doctor over something minor, and the costs can add up, so we don't go to the doctor over every worry. Knowing something isn't right after a long period of time should be a sign that it needs to be checked immediately.
Being healthy is important to continue living your life in the best way possible. Taking the initiative to ensure that you are advocating for your health will ensure that you are not only doing what is best for you but also that you are showing others it is important to do the same.
Alexis Goeman is a sophomore journalism and ADPR double major. Reach her at alexisgoeman@dailynebraskan.com.