I can recount counting the days until my high school graduation, waiting for my life to begin. Looking back, I would have told you there is no multiverse that exists with who I am today. I hated writing, I was committed to being a doctor and I was set to be in the Army. And still, life has a way of picking at plans, pulling them to places you would have never predicted.
I am a shoe-fit husker. I’ve earned that title through sticking my foot in enough wrong places, yet stuck and happy in Husker Red. Through my journey and various misadventures, I have learned a myriad of tips and truths that will help any college student survive and thrive through these twisted and turbulent times.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln was not my first choice school. I spent my high school years preparing to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point. I was so determined to get accepted that I put little thought into any other possibilities or pathways my life could lead to.
While everything was perfect on paper, I sustained an injury during cadet basic training, and so I medically separated from the Army. My life plan seemed to tip in less than a day. That is when I learned my first lesson: plans fall apart. Life is 10% action and 90% reaction. No matter how much you plan, life will throw a curveball, sometimes the changes are minute, other times they are monumental. This was monumental.
So there I was, fork in the road, unsure what was going to happen next. It was in August when I received the greatest kindness I've ever experienced. UNL not only accepted me, but offered me a Regents Scholarship. This is where my journey as a Husker began. I couldn’t be in the military, but I learned to brush that off. I always wanted to study medicine, so I declared myself a biological sciences major. I was going to be a doctor, until I met chemistry.
Chemistry brought me to my second lesson: choose your battles wisely. Nearly everyone has taken a class that has made them question their career aspirations. That is completely okay! If something doesn’t feel right or like it won’t be valuable in the long run, then trust your intuition. Try to pick the battles that you know are necessary — there is no need to overwhelm yourself with extraneous stressors.
These changes in career and course trajectory brings me to my third lesson: be open minded. What jobs, interests or activities you previously snuffed could be the lifelong passion you never knew was ahead of you. I have changed my major four times through my first year at UNL. I have experienced the fields of STEM, business, education and the arts. In doing so, I have found my passion in writing, the last activity I ever saw myself pursuing.
I urge you to respect the ACE classes! I would not have found my passion or settled on my final major if not for the ACE 7 class we are all required to take. The broad variety of subjects not only rounds out academic pursuits, but provides glimpses into other possibilities you may have never considered.
With the joy of finding new passions comes the uncertainty of switching majors. The idea that your major will be your career for the rest of your life is false. Actually, I would say that is the biggest myth I believed before college. Switching majors is nothing to fear if you are passionate about what you are studying.
In regards to picking a potential career, I learned that part time jobs are your greatest ally. Over the course of the past year I have had four jobs. I used these experiences to help determine what would and wouldn't work as a future career. When I wanted to study medicine, I became a Plant Pathology Research Assistant to gain lab experience. Through this specific job, I realized that I did not enjoy working in a lab.
When I was an accounting major, I got a job at the State Capitol. Working around the state accountant showed me how little I truly enjoyed the field. Finally, my job as an opinion columnist for the Daily Nebraskan sparked my true passion for writing. Without all of these work experiences, I believe I would not have ended up with the major I have today.
What I learned from switching majors and jobs is what I call lesson four: “the 2 a.m. test.” It’s a hypothetical situation my sister presented to me when I was unsure what career I wanted to pursue. Have your majors or careers in mind and think “What would I rather be up doing at 2 a.m.?” For example, if the options are between accounting and education, would you rather be up at 2 a.m. finishing accounting statements or creating lesson plans? This test helps bypass any external factors and appeals directly to passion or overall enjoyment with the potential content and work.
With the semester coming to a close and me settled into myself, I will leave you with the most valuable piece of advice I have learned during my first year in college: acceptance. No matter the triumphs, downfalls, bottomless pits and cloud nines you will endure in these coming years, embrace it.
The classes you fail, the interests you find, they are all uniquely individual to you. Embrace the suck and remember, in the words of Winston Churchill, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts.” Thank you all for the amazing year. I am proud to call myself a shoe-fit Husker.
