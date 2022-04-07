My parents immigrated to Lincoln, Nebraska from Khujand, Tajikistan when they were 19 and freshly married in 2000. After having applied for that year, my grandma won a green card, a document that gives you and all of your children — and their spouses — under 21 permanent residency in the United States. So, my grandma and grandpa, my mom and dad, my dad’s brother and his wife and my dad’s sister all moved to America. Tajikistan is a small country in Central Asia that borders China, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Afghanistan, for reference.
Daily life is very different from that of life here. The country as a whole is community-minded, compared to the individualistic ideals and society of America. Everyone’s family and community — including friends, neighbors and coworkers — is very tight knit. In Tajikistan you greet everyone you see on the street, and you spend hours of your day on the phone with the people in your life.
Tajik society is more “traditional” than American society because they aren’t exposed to things outside of their societal and cultural norms very often the way we are. There are not a lot of different types of people the way there are here in America. In addition to that, people different from the norm aren’t as accepted. For example, when I go there with my cherry red, box dyed hair and 8 piercings, people are definitely going to look, and they’ll probably talk too. All of my mom’s family, including her siblings, mom, cousins, aunts and uncles are still in Tajikistan, and they are accepting of my ways, but a random person on the street may not be.
Nonetheless, parts of Tajik society and culture outweigh American traditions (at least in my opinion). There is excitement attached to daily life that I don’t feel like we have here, at least not in Lincoln. The city is very walkable and many people use public transportation, so everyday there is a chance to see somebody you know. The city is always alive.
I have been visiting Khujand, Tajikistan every few years since I was two, and I am fluent in Tajik, so when I go there I get to be immersed in the culture the way any other Tajik would be. I visit with my mom, dad and 15-year-old brother, as my parents have made it a priority for us to stay close with our culture, as well as the family we have in Tajikistan. My parents had me when they were both 21, and I was born and raised in Lincoln.
I, (and I’m sure many other children of immigrants) have had many experiences unique to being an immigrant child, both good and bad.
To name a few…
When I was a sophomore in high school, I was only allowed to go to homecoming and stay the whole night if I could convince my cousin, who also went to my high school, to go with me. My dad was reluctant to let me go because of the negative stereotypes he attached to school dances. The kicker? She did not want to go at all and had a mom stricter than my parents, but I did end up going…I just left early.
The spring break of my senior year of high school, two of my aunts and uncles were going to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico with their kids and I decided I wanted to go too. No issues, right? Wrong. Their hotel rooms were already booked and you could only add on guests if they were your children. So, me being very close with my aunt and uncle, they took it upon themselves to claim me as their daughter for our week long trip, our shared last name making this easy. Seeing that our culture makes family very important and tight knit, this wasn’t out of the ordinary.
Last semester I was in the college of journalism waiting to enter my JOMC 132 class making a TikTok, when I looked at my phone to see a potential marriage prospect for me (I shut this down very quickly). Not a typical college of journalism experience, but I still had it.
And finally, one of my favorite parts of being an immigrant child is being able to speak in secret when in public because my family and I are all fluent in a dialect of Farsi specific to Tajikistan.
Growing up with parents that weren’t from here has definitely made my life unique, and over the years I have grown to be so grateful for this experience. When you’re younger it’s easy to not like all the best parts of your culture because it makes you different from everyone else, and when you’re younger you don’t always want to be different. Many first generation immigrant children struggle in the in-between of two worlds because you can’t fully understand and be immersed in one culture while you’re also attached to another.
Something that makes me the most appreciative of having Tajik culture and being in America is the relationship I have with my family. I personally feel as though some — not all — Americans don’t prioritize family the way we do. And not just immediate family either. Every week, we have a family dinner and I see all of my extended family members, including my grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. All together we total over 20 people. My family is essentially a massive support system, as we can all rely on one another to pick each other up when someone falls and just be there to support the successes of our daily lives.
As I’ve gotten older my love has grown for my differences, and now I love that my experiences are unique. Although sometimes difficult, I think the experience of being a child to immigrants should be seen as a blessing and not a curse because you get to take the best parts of two cultures and make them your own. Shoutout to all the kids in the in-between.
Rukhshona Islamova is a sophomore journalism and ADPR major. Reach her at rukhshonaislamova@dailynebraskan.com.