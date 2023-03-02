With elections for the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska student government approaching, there are many ways for students to get involved.
ASUN acts as a representative body for students to university stakeholders like the Board of Regents and university administration. There are executive positions that operate within the interest of the whole of the student body, as well as 41 senators that represent the colleges across the university. The number of senators for colleges are proportional to the population of the college they represent.
“ASUN, basically, is like an advocacy group on campus for students,” said Christine Trinh, ASUN internal vice president and electoral commission director. “Students can join to make a difference on campus.”
There are two big ways that students can become involved with student government. The first is to vote in the upcoming election. Voting opens March 7 at 8 a.m. and will close March 8 at 8 p.m. and is available through MyRed.
“Voting is super easy,” Trinh said. “It's really encouraging to see that the student body here is considerably more civically engaged with the student government compared to other Big Ten schools.”
This election allows students to cast their votes for a variety of candidates and committees.
“With the election, you can vote for an executive position that entails the presidency, the vice president positions, senatorial spots within your respective colleges, Committee for Fee Allocations and Green Fund, which is an environmental committee within ASUN,” Trinh said.
Finding the candidates to vote for doesn’t have to be difficult. When running for election, many candidates join a Student Election Group. These groups operate on similar values and have a candidate for most, if not all, positions up for election.
This year, all but three candidates are running through the Student Election Group, Unify.
Though the amount of candidates may seem overwhelming, social media is a great way for students to keep up with student government candidates and elected officials.
“I recommend following candidates and campaigns on social media and visiting their booths to learn about their platforms,” ASUN External Vice President Alec Miller said in an email. “Then, vote for who you think would best serve students.”
The second way that students can get involved with ASUN is by running for election themselves.
“Even though the deadline to file to run as a candidate has closed, you are still able to run as a write-in candidate,” Trinh said. “So if you're interested in running for a position, I still encourage you to do a write-in campaign. Otherwise if you are interested in applying to be in ASUN in the fall, keep an eye out for those applications.”
Student government affects all students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, with committees that reach all aspects of campus and student life.
“ASUN affects every student as the Committee for Fee Allocations allocates the $30 million of student fees each student pays each year,” Miller said. “Additionally, ASUN serves as an advocacy group for all students and can help them pursue projects or reach resources they need.”