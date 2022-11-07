Middle school social worker, mental health therapist and Lincoln City Council member James Michael Bowers is running for a spot on the Nebraska Legislature in the midterm elections on Tuesday.
Bowers said his time working as a social worker and seeing the flaws in the child welfare system is what got him started with politics in the first place.
“When I saw the challenges and struggles that were happening on a local level, it made me see the need to make sure that we have strong leadership at the state level,” Bowers said.
Bowers serves as the youngest member on the Lincoln City Council, and has passed more ordinances than any other council member, he said.
“I think part of the reason why I’m able to pass ordinance initiatives is because we need a new generation of leaders with the energy and the ideas to solve some of our biggest problems,” Bowers said.
Bowers said two of his most meaningful accomplishments with the City Council include banning conversion therapy in Lincoln and securing funding for a home-visitation program for Lincoln families with newborns — which would allow Lincoln parents to receive visits from registered nurses for the first three weeks after childbirth.
If elected to the Legislature, one of the main things Bowers will focus on is defending public schools.
“When we talk about protecting public schools and discrediting misinformation and lies about what is happening in classrooms, it’s important to get on the front lines and have served in public schools,” Bowers said.
Bowers said a second thing he will focus on is public access to health care, including reproductive rights. He said while he was serving on the City Council during the height of COVID-19, he learned to take a hard vote to protect people’s health and well-being.
“Lincoln and Lancaster County took a lot of steps [during the peak of COVID] to make sure that we protected the health and safety of our community,” Bowers said. “There were folks at the state level who disagreed with that, but there’s no doubt in my mind that it was the right thing to do.”
Bowers said that his practical experience in social work and public schools is something that the legislative body is currently lacking.
Working to empower young leaders is another goal for Bowers. He said giving people the tools they need, especially through education, to make changes is a key issue for him.
“When the system is complex and confusing, and there’s a bunch of different moving pieces that a lot of people have not necessarily interacted with before, it’s easy to get lost and then angry when things aren’t working,” Bowers said.
Bowers holds town hall meetings on the third Thursday of every month at Anderson Library as a way for constituents to voice their concerns and for him to explain what’s happening in Lincoln from the city’s perspective.
“Being responsible for bringing that youth voice in is really crucial,” Bowers said.