The ‘Orbeez Challenge,’ a new TikTok trend, has made its way to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus. The Daily Nebraskan spoke with the UNL Police Department on the recent incidents and the potential dangers of this seemingly innocent challenge.
The challenge includes people shooting the soft gel Orbeez balls at people with one of the gel-ball guns or airsoft guns.
“Unfortunately, it can be a relatively dangerous endeavor,” Marty Fehringer, assistant chief of UNLPD, said.
Three incidents were reported this last month. Two of the three incidents occurred on April 2, one at the sidewalk outside the Nebraska Union and the other at R St & N 13 St, Fehringer said. The perpetrators, both juveniles, were arrested and referred to the county attorney for disturbing the peace. One was also cited with third degree assault for shooting an individual, he said.
The third incident occurred on April 14 outside the Dairy Store, Fehringer said. The individual was driving by a student who was crossing the street, and the driver shot the student before driving off.
“We were able to determine which vehicle we think it is, and we have a broadcast out for that person right now to interview them to try to see if we can develop probable cause to make an arrest or not,” he said.
Fehringer said there is a risk of people getting injured, especially if one of the Orbeez were to hit someone’s eye. Even if physical pain isn’t caused by it, he said that the whole ordeal could cause emotional distress.
“You may never understand the emotional condition of people, people have gone through a lot, so that can be a trigger,” Fehringer said.
If someone felt pain or injury from it, the perpetrator could be charged with felony assault, he said. If there were some type of hospitalization or injury to the eye, then Fehringer said it would definitely be classified as felony assault. It could be classified as a terroristic threat, depending on the weapon involved and the type of evasive action, he said.
“A lot of it just depends on the unique circumstances of each one, so there could be significant consequences in these types of cases,” he said.
Based on the previous incidents, Fehringer said students should be wary of cars near campus that are driving slowly, especially if the windows are down and if the individual in the car tries to call out or start a conversation.
For any suspicious activity, call UNLPD at 402-472-2222. In the event of an emergency, call UNLPD or 911.