Each semester, University of Nebraska-Lincoln students are charged a flat rate covering University Program and Facilities Fees, or UPFF, also known as student fees. Often, students don’t know exactly where these fees are going or who decides how their money is spent.
Full-time students are required to pay $646 dollars each semester in UPFF. This amount produces a projected annual revenue of $28,458,311 for the university. Part-time students — those enrolled in six or less credit hours — pay $535.60 a semester, not including debt on facilities.
UPFF covers a wide range of facilities, services, opportunities and programs at UNL, including student organizations, campus recreation, transit services, the University Health Center and more.
“The funds generated through the University Program and Facilities Fee are essential to providing those services that enhance the student experience, contribute to students’ health and well-being and support student success,” Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Laurie Bellows said in an email.
These amounts are split into two groups. The first, Fund A, covers programs and activities managed by student groups and represents about 4% of the bill, or $26.78 a semester for full-time students. The Association of Students at the University of Nebraska, or ASUN, makes recommendations based on how organizations plan to use the money and how much they need.
Fund B represents 96%, or $619.22 of full-time students’ monthly UPFF. The money is used to fund staff salaries, make bond payments and cover operating costs for student services and maintenance. The Board of Regents makes decisions on these allocations upon the recommendation of the chancellor and the president. ASUN gives their opinion as well but does not have the final say.
In Fund A, each student specifically pays $11.82 each semester towards ASUN, $3.52 to the Daily Nebraskan, $0.15 for the DailyER Nebraskan, $6.44 towards University Program Council Programming and $4.85 for Lied Center discounts.
Students can request refunds for these fees at the Student Organizations Financial Services Office during the first four weeks of each semester or online.
ASUN established the Committee for Fee Allocations, or CFA, to advise the university on how Fund A revenue should be allocated based on eligible student groups’ annual budget requests. This committee is composed of three ASUN senators and 10 elected students who each represent students living in residence halls, Greek chapters, off-campus or on East Campus, along with one graduate student and one at-large student.
The Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs presents the total Fund A allocation and suggests changes to the Chancellor, who makes the final decision.
According to CFA Chair Shivani Mudhelli, the committee’s process of making Fund A recommendations for the following school year begins before December, when they meet with student organizations who receive student fees to learn how they use these funds and their plans for future funds.
“We meet with them to understand what they use student fees for, which includes operating expenses, paying their staff or any new projects they're working on that they are planning to use student fees to fund,” Mudhelli said. “It’s things like that, so we get an idea of what their money goes to.”
The CFA establishes a timeline for initial budgets by December, and draft budgets are submitted by fee users in January for the committee to provide feedback. In February, the CFA reviews these edited budgets with fee users.
The CFA then reviews the budget requests and the fee user’s financial status to determine if the fee will stay the same, decrease or increase, said Bellows. She also said that adjustments often occur as employee wages or the cost of building maintenance, utilities and other services increase.
In March, ASUN hosts an open town hall where the student body can ask questions regarding the proposed allocations.
“This is open to the public, and I highly encourage students to come because they can get face-to-face answers for their questions,” Mudhelli said. “It's definitely more of a discussion [and] an opportunity for us to also hear some important concerns that we might not have caught when we [were] making proposals.”
Following the town hall, the ASUN senate votes on the proposed allocations for Fund A, which are then sent to the Chancellor.
While ASUN still makes recommendations on Fund B, Mudhelli described student government as “one step back” in the allocation process.
Per semester, in Fund B, students pay $207.15 towards campus recreation, $111.22 for the union’s general operations, $25.67 for transit services and $160.67 to the University Health Center, which covers general operations and counseling services. $111.50 per semester also goes towards debts on facilities.
These amounts vary each academic year, and allocations for both funds are determined through an extended process.
“These programs help enhance students’ sense of belonging, reduce stress, support development of life and leadership skills and create opportunities for engagement with individuals from different backgrounds/cultures — all while supporting healthy living,” Bellows wrote.
Although the Board of Regents’ policy in determining Fund B doesn’t include the Committee for Fee Allocations, the ASUN senate traditionally recommends and approves Fund B appropriations in a manner identical to the process used when allocating Fund A, according to Bellows.
Once Fund B allocation recommendations are finalized, they go to the Board of Regents for final approval. This vote happens in June each year at the same time the Board votes for the overall operating budget and tuition rates.
“This year, we were very proud that we were able to freeze tuition for all students for the second straight year,” Chief Communication Officer Melissa Lee said. “There were very small Fund B fee increases, but those increases were directed toward expanded mental health services on the campuses, something that we have heard from students is an urgent priority and will make a real difference for our students, faculty and staff.”
Going forward, Mudhelli said that the CFA is working on a communications campaign and a student fee survey to provide transparency in the student fee allocation process.
“We are working to keep fees as reasonable as possible and ensure that every dollar that a student is paying is being invested in something that is helping them,” Mudhelli said. “The amount of money that is allocated is very large, and so we need to ensure that that's not just being put to waste or being put [to] things that won't impact students that are currently attending and currently paying.”