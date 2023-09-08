Attention all University of Nebraska-Lincoln students: federal student loans are back.
For the first time in over three years, student loan borrowers must resume paying their monthly student loan bills. The pandemic-induced payment pause on student loans ended and interest began accruing on September 1.
Here’s what current and former UNL students should know about student loans resuming.
What happened to the payment pause?
President Biden signed the debt ceiling agreement, which ended the loan payment pause in early June 2023. The point of the agreement is to avoid the U.S. defaulting on its debt, according to Justin Chase Brown, director of scholarships and financial aid at UNL.
A U.S. debt default is when the government can't pay back the money it owes. This can lead to financial chaos and economic problems such as higher interest rates.
There is no possibility of extending the payment pause due to a provision in the agreement, according to Brown.
What do I need to know about student loan payment?
Interest will begin accruing on Sep. 1, and the exact date of the first payment will depend on an individual's loan servicer, but it is expected to be some time in October.
According to CNN, borrowers can expect their payments to be about the same amount they were before the pandemic pause.
Brown and the Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid recommend that students begin planning for repayment.
“Student loan borrowers should plan accordingly and work with their student loan servicer regarding making student loan payments again,” Brown said.
Brown said that students should ask their loan servicer how much they might owe, what repayment plan they qualify for and if any information needs to be updated.
“You will need to start the paperwork early so that you’re set by the time repayment begins,” Brown said.
Where do I start if I’ve never made student loan payments before?
If you left school within the last six to nine months, you are still in an automatic grace period. The grace period is a time for students and other borrowers to get settled financially and select a repayment plan.
If you are out of the grace period, your first payment is due in October.
It is highly recommended by Federal Student Aid and the UNL Department of Financial Aid that you update all information possible and contact your loan servicer.
One resource that students can use to understand their student loans is the Loan Simulator provided on the Federal Student Aid website. The simulator helps you calculate student loan payments and choose a repayment option that is best suited for your needs.
What’s a loan servicer?
A loan servicer is a company assigned to handle billing and services of an individual's federal student loans. They are also who students contact for income-driven repayment plans.
Students can find out who their loan servicer is by logging into studentaid.gov.
Can I still qualify for loan forgiveness?
President Biden’s loan forgiveness plan fell through last year after several blocks were placed on it, ultimately halting around $400 billion in loan cancellation.
Thankfully, students can still qualify for loan forgiveness through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Plan, according to Brown.
Brown had additional advice for students wishing to lower their monthly payments.
“Other plans may not offer forgiveness, but they offer reduced monthly payments based on income,” Brown said.
One option Brown provided was the Saving On A Valuable Education plan, which calculates monthly payments based on income and family size. Under the SAVE plan, single borrowers earning $32,800 or less will not have to make loan payments, and neither will a family of four earning $67,500 or less.
The Biden Administration introduced the SAVE plan in August and titled it, “the most affordable student loan repayment plan ever.”
Brown said that, to his understanding, this response was prompted by the rejection of the student loan forgiveness plan.