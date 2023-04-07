One of the most important things a college student can do with the time between the activities in their everyday life is focus on their mental health. There are a variety of resources that the University of Nebraska-Lincoln provides for students to support their well-being such as Counseling and Psychological Services and Big Red Resilience & Well-Being. One new program hopes to make an impact with students through weekly mental health activities.
Wellness Wednesdays are an event every Wednesday from 3-4 p.m. at Carolyn Pope Edwards Hall focusing on providing activities for students that focus on mental health and well-being, run by the College of Education and Human Sciences.
Wellness Wednesdays began in late February, and its impact is hard to measure yet, according to Braden Foreman-Black, Teacher Scholars Academy coordinator at UNL.
Foreman-Black said he started these events in the hopes that he and the event can be resources for students in need.
“I really wanted to build some more infrastructure in CEHS to support students in their mental health and well-being,” Foreman-Black said. “Wellness Wednesdays are one aspect of mental health and well-being that I was hoping would be a place where students can openly talk about their experiences.”
Foreman-Black believes students could get a lot out of these sessions.
“My goal is that students gain skills in understanding their emotions, behaviors and mental concerns as it relates to their academic trajectory,” Foreman-Black said. “Wellness Wednesdays are a space for students to be heard, and, if needed, find resources on campus and in the community.”
Some sessions that already have occurred included “Mindfulness 101” and “Recognizing Chronic Stress In Our Bodies and Daily Interactions,” “Listening Sessions On How CEHS Can Better Support Mental Health” and “How To Have Difficult Conversations With Professors.”
With a different topic every week, this list will expand as Wellness Wednesdays establish themselves on campus.
Being a new addition to the campus environment, these events haven’t reached a large audience of students yet.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had little attendance, so the Wellness Wednesday aspect of building our support for mental health and well-being has little to no data to prove its effectiveness,” Foreman-Black said.
Foreman-Black said he hopes for the success of these sessions as he believes that student mental health is one of the most important things a university can focus on.
“I have noticed the growing need for more mental health and well-being support across the institution,” Foreman-Black said. “Mental health support is needed, and I would love to see these sessions gain popularity.”
Students can learn more about these sessions by attending a Wellness Wednesday or by contacting Foreman-Black at bforeman@unl.edu.