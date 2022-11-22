Between Nov. 14-21, a plurality of the crimes reported to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department were alcohol-related.
Of the eight such incidents, the four that resulted in an arrest included three cases of using a fake ID, logged Wednesday afternoon, and consecutively on both Friday and Saturday evening at around 5 p.m. - along with one case of a minor in possession on Friday afternoon.
The only other reported incident ending in an arrest occurred early Friday morning just after 12:00 a.m., involving a non-university driver who had their license suspended following a traffic violation.
There are 11 cases reported last week that remain open as of Monday afternoon, including a rape at the 14th Street Parking Garage at 2:20 p.m. on Nov. 7, which was reported on the following Monday. UNLPD Captain Aaron Pembleton said the investigation into the report is ongoing and that the department cannot share any further details, but that there is no continued threat to the campus.
Other open cases included one case of vandalism on East Campus that was reported on Wednesday at 7:39 p.m. and a scooter reported stolen on Tuesday at 3:56 p.m.