Between March 27-April 2, the most frequently reported crime to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department was disturbances, not including domestic or wild parties, with five reports, according to UNLPD’s Daily Crime & Fire Log.
Minor in possession of alcohol, stolen bikes, alcohol of the “drunk” category and weapons of the “other” category followed with three reports each. Crime reports outside UNLPD’s jurisdiction, trespassing, not reportable accidents, larceny from building and outside police services of the “other” category followed with two reports each.
A disturbing email containing racist and homophobic language was received by a staff member at the Canfield Administration Building on March 21, Sgt. Margot Nason said in an email. It was reported on March 28 and UNLPD officers are working on subpoenas to identify the perpetrator, she said.
A rape that occurred on Nov. 24, 2019 at The Village was reported on March 28, Nason said. This case is still open, she said.
On April 2, a single suspect shot two separate people in the face with a pellet or airsoft gun on the sidewalk of the Nebraska Union and on the sidewalk of the Visitor’s Center, Nason said. Suspects are developing and charges will be pending, she said.
Juveniles shot a pellet gun at a vehicle that had a UNL staff member sitting in it on March 31 at 615 N 19 St., Nason said. Potential charges are pending, she said.
Video games were stolen from Love Library on March 27, and it was reported on March 30, Nason said. UNLPD officers are currently looking for the suspect, she said.