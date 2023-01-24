Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of sexual assault.
Driving offenses dominated the crime report in the week before classes resumed for the Spring session.
A University of Nebraska-Lincoln staff member was involved in a hit-and-run at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday, and although no injuries occurred, the case remains open with the suspect still at large, according to UNL Police Department Sergeant Chadd Stutheit.
Over the past week, three adults have been arrested by UNLPD for suspicion of driving under the influence, including two arrests in the early hours of last Sunday, Jan. 15, and one a few hours past midnight on Sunday, Jan. 22.
Stutheit said the recent influx of DUIs is less indicative of a growing trend than it is a repeated pattern.
“It kind of goes in waves,” Stutheit said.
He recommends people going to the bars take advantage of ridesharing apps, like Uber and Lyft, when possible to avoid driving impaired.
Off the roadways, an anonymous sexual assault was reported on Thursday, Jan. 19. Additionally, a rape that allegedly occurred on Jan. 11 was reported on Jan. 14. Stutheit declined to comment on either case, both of which are being investigated.
The department also declined to comment on a medical emergency that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 22 at noon, citing the involvement of a minor in the case.