A number of student-related crimes filled the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department’s logs during the first week back to classes, involving drugs, alcohol and a false fire alarm.
The fire alarm, which was pulled at the Kauffman Academic Residential Center by a student on Friday, Jan. 27, ended with an arrest by UNLPD. The student was subsequently released and cited for false reporting, according to Sgt. Chadd Stutheit.
Other student-related crimes included an arrest for driving under the influence shortly after midnight on Saturday, Jan. 28. Another person was held and later released for minor-in-possession and drug paraphernalia citations early Friday morning.
A report was filed on Thursday, Jan. 26 for construction equipment that was stolen from the work site of the new football training complex being built just east of Memorial Stadium, according to Stutheit.
Additionally, a non-resident of the nearby 50/50 apartment complex was reportedly sleeping in the halls of the building on Friday night. The person was arrested and later released by UNLPD.