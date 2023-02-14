Despite boasting its first seven-day span of the semester with no DUI arrests, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s achievement was overshadowed this week by reports of a domestic assault, a stalking case and theft and vandalism of university property.
A domestic assault was reported by a student while the abuse was in progress at The Village on Saturday, Feb. 11 just before midnight.
The report was filed after an alleged two-day period of violent abuse against the student by a partner not affiliated with the university, according to UNL Police Department Sgt. Joshua Rubottom. The suspected abuser was arrested on suspicion of strangulation and 2nd degree domestic assault, but Rubottom declined to comment further on the case as UNLPD continues their investigation.
An investigation is ongoing into a pattern of stalking reported by a group of students. The suspect, also a student, was contacted and forewarned by UNLPD to cease the behavior, although the extent of the stalking is still being looked into.
An identifying sign along P Street outside of Andersen Hall was reportedly damaged on the night of Friday, Feb. 10, continuing an alleged trend of vandalism by students on the sign for the hall that houses the College of Journalism and Mass Communications – located near a popular stretch of bars along O Street.
According to Rubottom, the sign has made the rounds on the @barstoolskers Instagram page, the Nebraska affiliate of the Barstool Sports digital media company and a regular source of documentation for inebriated activities around the university.
“These are people who I consider adults, who should be acting like adults, but they’re not acting like adults,” Rubottom said. The case remained open as of Monday afternoon.
Additionally, a camera and its accompanying accessories were reported stolen from the Howard L. Hawks Hall on Monday, Feb. 6, with UNLPD authorities currently combing through surveillance footage to track down the thief.