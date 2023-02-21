Errant driving, property damage and theft abounded during the fifth week of spring classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The university saw its first DUI arrest in two weeks after UNL Police Department officers spotted a non-affiliated resident driving on the sidewalk at the intersection of Centennial Mall and P Street around 1 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.
In another case of off-road driving, a section of turf in front of East Campus’ Barkley Speech Language and Hearing Clinic was found damaged by tire tracks on Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 15. UNLPD Sgt. Joshua Rubottom said the department wasn’t able to identify the car from traffic surveillance footage and had turned the case over to the community-assisted Crime Stoppers organization for further investigation.
A hit-and-run reported by a student at 18th and Q streets on Tuesday, Feb. 14 is still under investigation. Rubottom said UNLPD has been slow to take up the case due to a multitude of other investigations they are currently engaged in.
A canvas print stolen off the wall at Harper Dining Center on Monday, Feb. 13 was one of two thefts reported during the week. Additionally, personal items were stolen during a party in a dorm room at the Eastside Suites on Friday, Feb. 17.