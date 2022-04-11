Content warning: This story mentions sexual violence
Between April 3-9, the most frequently reported crime to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department was larceny from motor vehicles with five reports, according to UNLPD’s Daily Crime & Fire Log.
Drunk incidents followed with three reports. Disturbances, not including domestic or wild parties, minor in possession of alcohol, welfare checks, driving while intoxicated or impaired followed with two reports each. Unintentional or non-traffic property damage, insufficient checks, no account and not forged fraud and trespassing followed with two reports each.
A male came into the Nebraska Union on April 6, jumped up on one of the countertops of one of the restaurants and yelled some obscenities and then left, Sgt. Chadd Stutheit said. He said UNLPD officers are reviewing the cameras to identify the suspect.
A rape was reported on April 7, according to the crime log. The rape occurred between Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2022 at the 50/50 apartment building, according to the crime log. This case is still open.
Five larceny from motor vehicles that occurred between April 3 and April 7 are believed to be related, according to Sgt. Chadd Stutheit. All cases are still open, he said.
A student reported that between April 3-5, their unlocked vehicle was robbed of a tool box, binoculars and some change at the 19th & Vine Parking Garage.
A student reported their cellphone charger was stolen from their unlocked vehicle sometime between April 1-7 at the 19th & Vine Parking Garage.
Also between April 3-5, someone rummaged through three students’ unlocked vehicles at the 14th & Avery Parking Garage. Nothing was found missing.
Michael Donner, a 37-year-old non-affiliate, was cited and charged for first degree trespassing at the Nebraska Union on April 8, Stutheit said. Donner was also drinking alcohol while at the union.