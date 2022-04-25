Content warning: This story mentions sexual violence.
Between April 17-23, the most frequently reported crime to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department was alcohol of the “drunk” category with four reports, according to UNLPD’s Daily Crime & Fire Log.
Not reportable hit and run accidents followed with three reports. Driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, larceny from buildings, stolen bikes, trespassing, vandalism by graffiti and medical emergency followed with two reports each.
A rape was reported on April 22, according to the crime log. It was said to have occurred on March 27, 2022 at Abel Hall. This case is still open.
A 21-year-old UNL student ran around inside Memorial Stadium and fell asleep on the 50 yard line on April 23, Sgt. Margot Nason said. He was cited and released for 2nd degree trespassing and was taken to The Bridge, she said.
The phrase “R482C” was graffitied at Hardin Hall and it was reported on April 21, Nason said. The case is still open, she said.
Graffiti on a dumpster at Love Library South was reported on April 21, according to Nason. The graffiti said “face” and the case is inactive because there were no cameras in that area, she said.