Between April 10-16, the most frequently reported crime to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department was minor in possession of alcohol with five reports, according to UNLPD’s Daily Crime & Fire Log.
Disturbances, not including domestic or wild parties, followed with three reports. Property damage, unintentional or non-traffic related, trespassing and not reportable accidents followed with two reports each.
A rape was reported on April 14 and was said to have occurred sometime between Feb. 2 and Feb. 3 at Eastside Suites, according to the crime log. This case is open.
A pellet gun assault, like the ‘Orbeez Challenge,’ a TikTok trend where people shoot gel Orbeez balls at other people with a gel-ball gun or an airsoft gun, occurred outside at Dairy Store Drive and Holdrege Street on April 14, Sgt. Margot Nason said. There is one victim and this case is still being investigated, she said.