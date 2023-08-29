A quiet week beginning the 2023-2024 academic year did not contain any major criminal incidents.
The nature of being a college campus can bring its fair share of alcohol-related incidents, both on and off campus. However, out of the seven alcohol reports made last week, all minor-in-possession related, there was only one where the suspect was cited. On Friday, Aug. 25, a student was cited for a MIP at Abel Hall.
A few of the other alcohol-related incidents were labeled by Sergeant Bryan Warner of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department as Good Samaritan situations in which multiple students were assessed and assisted by Lincoln Fire & Rescue and received no charge.
Larceny cases also appeared on the crime log, with one report filed on Aug. 21, detailing the theft of a banner from a greek house on campus. There was another larceny incident last Wednesday, but UNLPD refused to go further into the incident as the case is still open.
Vandalism incidents occurred on Thursday, Aug. 24, involving a vandalized car tire in the parking lot behind the Willa S. Cather Dining Complex and a fence being cut near the Nebraska Soccer and Tennis Complex.
Here’s what UNLPD collected in the lost and found in the past week:
6 sets of keys
2 bicycles
Airpod and Airpod Case
A single Airpod
Ramen noodle Airpod case
Debit card
Visa, Debit and Mastercard cards together
Samsung Earbuds
iPhone
Amazon Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Watch