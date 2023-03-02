February 26, 2023
A poster attributed to the University Health Center suggesting students who consume nicotine try masturbation to relieve stress was not published by Nebraska Medicine or the University of Nebraska, according to a Nebraska Medicine spokesperson.
The poster has been seen online but has not been spotted on campus grounds. Aimee Grindstaff, marketing strategist for Nebraska Medicine, said in an email that the poster may be a student prank based on a similar incident at a Missouri high school in 2020.
“Legitimate University Health Center materials will always contain our official lockup and our 402-472-5000 phone number or, in some cases, a direct phone number for dental or pharmacy offices,” Grindstaff said.
Rather than direct students to more information on masturbation, the phone number that appears in the fake poster links to a person not affiliated with the health center who could not be reached for comment.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has been a tobacco-free and smoke-free campus since 2018. Individuals caught smoking on campus without a specific exception – including smoking or use of tobacco for a performance, for medical, scientific or research reasons or other exceptions approved by the Chancellor – will be referred to either Student Affairs, Academic Affairs, Human Resources or escorted off campus, depending on whether they are a student, faculty member, staff member or visitor, respectively.
The health center lists both digital and physical sexual and reproductive health resources found at the health center and across campus on their website.