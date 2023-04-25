The University of Nebraska Omaha’s campus newspaper, The Gateway, faced a significant budget cut recently when their Student Activities Budget Commission cut their senior staff salary budget from $30,000 to $0.
On March 29, the SABC voted to make the decrease during their final deliberation meeting, primarily saying they were doing so because The Gateway was the only organization that used student fees to pay for student positions.
The commission made the decision in the final hour of an over-seven-hour-long meeting while they were reviewing each organization’s allocations.
“We don’t pay any board besides The Gateway’s board,” one commissioner said during the meeting. “Ideally every board would get paid, but if we’re talking about fairness, and we’re going to make tough decisions on salaries for agency directors, then we might need to make some tough decisions on senior staff at The Gateway.”
Other members noted that even other journalistic groups at UNO — MavRadio and The Omaha News — are staffed on a voluntary basis.
From that meeting, the UNO student government voted to pass it through to their school ballot. Students voted to approve the allocation, with the decrease, on April 20.
For Andrew Smith, photo editor at The Gateway, this cut could mean a significant change for the campus newspaper.
Smith said he already works a second job because his pay from his editing position is not enough to singularly support himself. As someone who puts his money back into his position — buying photography equipment, gas and software such as Adobe Creative Cloud, which is not provided by UNO unlike the University of Nebraska-Lincoln — he is unsure if it’s a sustainable source of income without the financial support from the university.
“Without the funding, it's really hard to justify the gas money that you spend driving places and the equipment and the just hours that a lot of people put into it,” Smith said.
He said The Gateway currently has enough funding in reserves from past fee allocations to cover the staff finances for the upcoming school year. Past then, he said there is cause for concern.
These funds were used to pay around 15 senior staff members, according to Smith.
During the commission meeting, Maeve Hemmer pointed towards The Daily Nebraskan, which pays its student staff primarily with advertising revenue, along with some fundraising, instead of using student fees.
The Gateway’s problem is different, Smith said. He said they don’t have the financial framework that The Daily Nebraskan does, as their advertising revenue isn’t enough to pay members of staff at this time.
As UNO’s only source of student-led news to cover the campus, Smith worries this cut in wages will lead to less students being represented.
“We're here to kind of speak for the students, not speak for them, but to show them speaking,” Smith said. “It will just be a lot more difficult to tell their stories going forwards, if everything goes through.”