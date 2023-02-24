Editor’s Note: This story discusses the Feb. 13 shooting at Michigan State University.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln provided support for its Big Ten counterpart, Michigan State University, after a shooting occurred on its campus last week.
Shortly after 8 p.m. on Feb. 13, in East Lansing, Michigan, a gunman entered Berkey Hall at Michigan State University, proceeded to a classroom and opened fire, killing two students. Shortly after, at the MSU Union building, more shooting was reported, resulting in one more lost life. In addition to the three students who were killed, five more were wounded.
After several hours, police found and identified the suspect as 43-year-old Anthony McRae, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot as the authorities caught up to him.
The world grieved the lives lost that night, including students at UNL.
“I just thought it was crazy,” said Andrea Coronado, a senior international business major. “I didn’t really think it was something that would happen in college.”
This is not an uncommon occurrence. There have been 84 reports of a mass shooting in the United States in 2023 as of Feb. 22, and that number is rising. There have been more mass shootings than days this year.
There have been 12 shootings on college campuses where three or more people have been killed since 1966.
“Your mind starts going like, ‘Oh my gosh, just think about it here,’ and just trying to relate and feel empathy to the people there and what they’re going through,” said Grant Stoner, a junior emerging media arts major.
Active shooter situations are something that many institutions and schools across the country prepare their students to deal with.
“It’s sad, you have to be prepared,” Stoner said. “You just never know what could happen.”
UNL police responded overnight and through the week
The UNL Police Department’s response on UNL’s campus was swift following the Michigan State shooting as additional officers were present and alert both the night of the incident and the following days, according to Marty Fehringer, assistant chief of police at UNLPD.
“People were probably a little nervous just because it hits so close to home, so we were aware of what was going on and we were going to do what we could to provide any sense of security that we could here on campus,” he said.
UNL almost had its own mass shooting event in October 1992 when a graduate student attempted to open fire on a classroom of about 20 students. The gun jammed and police caught the suspect before any harm was done.
Some students at Michigan State University were far too familiar with an active shooter situation before this tragedy even occurred.
“You found out that at least a couple of the students that were there, they had already experienced one active shooter,” Fehringer said. “That’s incredibly sad that it’s become that prevalent, and now people have to go through it more than once, that’s ridiculous.”
UNLPD works hard to prepare for these situations when they get the chance, according to Fehringer.
“We take the opportunity on each active shooter, active violence situation that we have, to take that scenario and try to brainstorm or problem solve what we would do if something like that or something similar to that happened here at UNL,” he said.
Fehringer said that active violence prevention is high on the list of importance and something that UNLPD takes seriously and trains for frequently.
“We are tasked with consistently training towards active violence on campus, it’s something that we do regularly,” he said. “We always look to review the way that we do anything to keep in best practices with the way that law enforcements do across the country.”
Fehringer also advises students to sign up for UNL Alerts to increase their security awareness and survival chances should something like this happen on our campus.
“Getting that early notification that there’s some type of issue on campus can be life saving,” he said. “And then again, we follow the run, hide, fight mantra.”
“It’s a tragic event and our hearts go out to the families of those who were needlessly killed on the campus of Michigan State. We send our support to them as they go through the grieving process.”
ASUN president expresses condolences
Jacob Drake, president of the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska and a senior political science major, shared his reaction to the MSU shooting.
“As a student, the shooting triggers a flood of emotions. It’s scary, it’s sad and it’s devastating,” Drake said. “I am reminded that this is not the first tragedy like this in our lifetime. Meaningful steps need to be taken to ensure campus and public safety, not just at Michigan State, but all institutions in the United States.”
Shortly after the tragedy occurred, the Michigan State community came together to honor and mourn those lives lost. Students left bouquets of flowers at various iconic monuments at MSU including the Spartan Statue and The Rock, a boulder on campus that was painted overnight with the saying “How Many More?”
“The response from the Michigan State community reminds us how personal and human this topic is,” Drake said. “The most important step that I have seen so far is how the Michigan State community has connected friends, family and community members to resources as they mourn.”
Drake believes this will affect security and safety on campus here at UNL.
“I personally believe this bolsters the need for resources like UNLPD and the Lincoln Police Department. Students should know to call 402-472-2222 in the case of any emergency,” he said. “More than anything, I think this puts us on alert to know what steps to take in an emergency.”
As the president of ASUN and the voice of the student population on campus, Drake said he knows how important it is for each and every student to feel safe and secure here at UNL and across the nation.
“I feel confident in representing the student body when I say that we do not just want, but require a student experience where we feel safe from harm,” he said.