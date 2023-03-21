Editor’s Note: This story contains mentions of sexual assault.
Non-student crimes and alcohol-related arrests dominated the police blotter for the two-week period ending with Spring Break at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Chiefly among those arrests were three DUIs, all involving non-students who were found driving the wrong way down one-way streets in downtown Lincoln. The person arrested at 14th and Q Streets on Saturday, March 11 registered a blood alcohol level just above the legal limit of .04 and was found with their headlights off.
The other two were arrested at 16th and Q and 13th and P Streets on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19, respectively, and each blew around double the limit, according to UNL Police Department Sgt. Chadd Stutheit.
A non-student male was arrested near 10th and P Streets Saturday after fleeing University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department and Lincoln Public Department authorities who were attempting to detain him for drunkenness. Stutheit said he was then taken to LinkPointe, a non-profit mobile recovery unit for substance abusers.
Another non-student man was arrested after groping a passing non-student female on the sidewalk near the Courtyards on Wednesday, March 15. UNLPD cited the man for third degree sexual assault and banned him from campus grounds.
The incident was said to have happened around 10:30 a.m. that morning, and students were notified that a third degree sexual assault occurred on campus shortly after it was reported via UNL Alert.
Two homeless visitors to the university were arrested over the two-week period, with one being cited for stealing from a tip jar at the Nebraska Union food court on Tuesday, March 7. The other was found sleeping in the basement bathroom of the Agricultural Communications Building on East Campus on Friday, March 17.