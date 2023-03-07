Editor’s note: This story contains mentions of sexual assault.
The sixth week of classes at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln saw a wide variety of crimes, a handful with details yet to be determined.
UNL Police Department authorities recovered a car stolen from Kearney on the street between Massengale Residential Center and Keim Hall on Saturday, March 4, according to Sgt. Nolan Conradt. The man in possession of the vehicle was also arrested, although the reason for his presence on East Campus wasn’t specified by UNLPD.
A rape at Harper Residential Hall was reported belatedly to UNLPD by a student on Thursday, March 2. Conradt said no more information could be provided about the ongoing investigation at this time.
Two male trespassers were arrested at the university over the course of the week, with one found sleeping in the basement of the Vine Street Apartments on Monday, Feb. 27 and the other found wandering the halls of the The 50/50 apartments on Sunday, March 5.
Additionally, another 50/50 resident reported a suspicious person wandering the halls on Monday.
Two cases of theft last week remain at-large, with a robbery at U Street Apartments and items stolen from a locker at the Campus Recreation Center on Thursday, both under investigation. Conradt declined to provide further details on either case.
An investigation is underway involving someone spraying a fire extinguisher at Smith Hall after another person accidentally shattered the glass of its wall-mounted case on Wednesday, March 3. Conradt said the details were provided by an unnamed reporter of the incident. He said the resulting damages were minor.