The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department is investigating a firearm being displayed on Wednesday night near the Harper-Schramm-Smith Complex following a verbal altercation between two people.
The incident occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, in the 14th Street recreation areas near the Harper-Schramm-Smith Complex, according to a UNLPD press release from this afternoon. UNLPD says there is no threat to the university community at this time.
The suspect is described as a dark complected male, approximately 6 feet tall and slender, with short black hair and tattoos down both arms. He was last seen wearing a white tank top with gray shorts, and he drove away from the scene in a 2013-2015 white Chevrolet Malibu.
The suspect fled the area prior to UNLPD being notified of the incident. These details were confirmed to The Daily Nebraskan by Sergeant Blake Pair.
UNLPD asks that any new information on this incident, or any other crime, suspicious activity or persons be reported to them at 402-472-2222. UNLPD’s email is unl.police@unl.edu.