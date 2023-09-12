This past week’s shortened report still highlights its fair share of campus crime.
For the second week in a row, someone reported a sexual offense to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department, according to Sgt. Agustin Champion.
This was a belated report. The student told police the incident actually occurred last October but reported it last Friday, Sept. 8. UNLPD is currently investigating the offense.
Champion also said that the sexual assault investigation from last week is still ongoing.
University police cited and released a UNL student last Thursday for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The student was smoking in the lot behind Cather Dining Center, according to Champion.
University police cited and released another student last Friday for violating a stop sign and possessing a fake ID.
The student pulled out the “wrong” license to hand over, Champion said. Police caught this and cited the student.
Two other alcohol-related incidents occurred on campus. One was a Good Samaritan situation, in which someone reported that their roommate was overly intoxicated and wanted them to be checked on. Another resulted in UNLPD giving an educational talk about drinking on campus. Neither situation resulted in any charges.
University police are also investigating two auto thefts, one reported on campus Wednesday night and another that happened at off-campus greek housing Thursday morning.
Champion said he could not provide any additional information but did recommend that people not leave their keys in their car.
“Typically a lot of our auto thefts are that smaller town Nebraskans come in, they just leave their keys in their car because that’s what they’re used to doing,” Champion said.
Other campus crime includes a student cited for breaking the glass on a fire hose cover at Abel Hall, two investigations of fraud that included staff members’ payment cards being stolen from their offices and a very disgruntled Husker fan angrily calling the athletic department, seemingly upset over the 0-2 start to the year.
Overall, Sgt. Champion said it has been a pretty standard start to the school year as far as campus crime is concerned.
“I think it’s been pretty standard for the beginning of the year,” Champion said. “I think as people sort of get into the university setting and understand what it means to live on their own, sort of interact with other students, the calls typically go down.”