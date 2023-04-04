A relatively quiet week for criminal activity on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus was headlined by two arrests for false identification, one for a disturbance at the Nebraska Union and a pair for hit-and-runs during the tenth week of classes that are under investigation.
The disturbance, which occurred on the night of Sunday, April 2, stemmed from a homeless visitor who complained of being unable to find any paper towels in one of the union bathrooms.
After being told by a student worker that the custodial staff would refill them as soon as possible, the man became angry, yelling profanities at the worker. These actions ultimately led to his arrest by UNL Police Department authorities, who later released the man after citing him for disturbing the peace, according to UNLPD Sgt. Chadd Stutheit.
The first false identity case occurred just after midnight on Wednesday, March 29, when UNLPD pulled over a student who was driving with their headlights off. When the driver went to give the officer their identification, they accidentally handed them a fake ID before handing over their real one. The student was cited and released for possession of the fake ID.
The second case involved a homeless man who was stopped on Sunday night for cycling without any headlights. The man provided officers with a name that turned out to be false, and a warrant for his arrest was found. He was then taken to the Lancaster County Jail and cited for giving false information to an officer.
The pair of hit-and-runs both occurred at parking garages on campus and involved unattended, stationary cars. The first was reported on Wednesday afternoon at the N. 17th Street garage, the second on the afternoon of Friday, March 31 at the 14th and Avery garage. UNLPD has ongoing investigations into both incidents.