A recent resurgence in criminal activity on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus continued during the 13th week of classes as UNL Police Department authorities arrested 10 people, breaking the double-digit threshold for the first time this month.
The charges involved everything from underage students getting drunk at a hockey game to shattered windows, and there was even one case of sneaking into Memorial Stadium for an overnight stay.
A little over half of those arrests stemmed from two cases involving the possession of alcohol by underage students.
The first instance occurred on Friday, April 21 at the Ice Box during a Lincoln Stars game. Staff at the arena spotted a group of three students drinking around the time of the game and later reported them to UNLPD authorities, according to Sgt. Agustin Champion. All three were cited and released for possession of alcohol by a minor.
The next night, Saturday, April 22, another trio of underage students were caught smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol inside of The 50/50’s parking garage. Champion said the department didn’t have information on who reported the students but said all three were cited and released for a minor-in-possession charge as well.
UNLPD arrested and charged a non-student, homeless man for allegedly shattering windows at Hewit Place on Saturday as well. The man was charged with second-degree criminal mischief – which carries a penalty of up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine – and was later released according to Champion.
Two other non-students were arrested for trespassing over the course of the week.
The first, occurring on Wednesday, April 19, involved a homeless man who entered the Nebraska Union after being banned and barred for six previous instances of causing disturbances, many of which while drunk, according to Champion.
Additionally, UNLPD encountered another homeless man on Friday morning around 6 a.m. in Memorial Stadium after spending the night by climbing construction scaffolding to get into the stadium. After being told to leave by UNLPD, the man caused no further issues, and he was not cited for anything.
Earlier in the week, another student was arrested for theft on Tuesday, April 18, after allegedly stealing a wallet at the Campus Recreation Center. According to Champion, UNLPD caught the man on security camera logs after the theft was reported the prior day.