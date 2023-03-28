A domestic assault, theft and possession of illegal items all rounded out the weekly register of crimes across the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus as the latter half of the spring semester began last week.
The assault, which reportedly occurred on the night of Wednesday, March 22 at a house near the southwestern corner of East Campus, was perpetrated by a UNL student, who has since been arrested and booked at the Lancaster County Jail, according to Chadd Stutheit, a UNL Police Department sergeant.
Stutheit said the department is waiting to release further details to protect the privacy of the victim, who is unaffiliated with the university.
A non-student was arrested on the night of Thursday, March 23 after being stopped by UNLPD authorities for riding a bike at night without headlights. They were later found to have a warrant out for their arrest, and the bike turned out to have been stolen from a Selleck Quadrangle bike rack. They were cited for theft of the bicycle and lodged at the county jail.
Another non-student with a warrant for their arrest was caught on a stolen bicycle without headlights on Thursday, and was additionally found to be in possession of a “powdery white substance.” The suspect was cited for possession of a controlled substance and booked at the county jail as UNLPD awaits test results on the substance, Stutheit said.
Another drug-related arrest involved a student who was allegedly caught with marijuana at the Harper-Schramm-Smith Complex on Friday, March 24 after the “odor of marijuana” coming from their dorm room was reported, according to Stutheit.
The student claimed that the substance was Delta-8, a legal alternative to marijuana, but failed to provide a marked container as proof, which Stutheit said was cause for UNLPD to make the arrest. The student was cited for possession of marijuana and released.
Another non-student identified by Stutheit as a “friend of a student” was found drunk and passed out near a puddle of vomit in the lobby of the Selleck Quad in the post-midnight hours on Friday. After being taken to a local hospital by Lincoln Fire and Rescue, a fake ID was found on the person, who also allegedly gave UNLPD authorities a false birth date to indicate they were 4 years older than their actual age of 18.
The non-student was cited for giving officers false information and possession of a fake ID and released.
There were also two cases of theft throughout the week. Construction equipment was reported stolen at the construction site next to Memorial Stadium, and a wallet was reported lost after a student left it unattended in an unlocked locker at the nearby city Campus Recreation Center.
Stutheit used the latter case as a reminder to students to ensure they lock up their valuables when using the campus’ recreation facilities.