Following a two-week slow down in crime, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department arrested six students and opened investigations into two incidents involving Greek housing during the twelfth week of classes.
All six of the arrests were drug-related, with four involving alcohol and two related to marijuana.
The first marijuana-related incident occurred on Monday, April 10 just after midnight when a pair of students were cited and released for possession of a grinder and bong discovered during a traffic stop near 33rd and Vine Streets. Each of the two students claimed responsibility for one of the items, according to UNLPD Sergeant Agustin Champion.
During another traffic stop in the post-midnight hours on Thursday, April 13, a student was cited and released for possessing between one ounce and one pound of marijuana.
Three DUI arrests were reported consecutively on Thursday, Friday and Sunday.
The Thursday arrest happened after a UNLPD officer pulled over a car without its headlights on. Two students, both minors, were cited and released for underage possession of alcohol. The driver was charged with a DUI after testing positive for alcohol as a minor.
The student who was arrested on Friday, near 19th and R Streets, was also pulled over for driving without their headlights on and was cited for DUI after blowing above the legal limit.
The final DUI of the week on Sunday came after a student was pulled over for driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street near 16th and P Streets.
The department is also investigating the theft of a backpack at the Beta Theta Pi house on Greek Row, reported on Tuesday, April 11, and a false fire alarm at the Alpha Tau Omega house on Friday.