Thanks to a pass that is available to veterans and their families through an annual application, Joe Brownell, Director of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Military and Veteran Success Center, and his family were able to experience many national parks in the Washington, D.C. area for free when they previously lived there.
Now, this benefit has changed.
Earlier this month, the Biden-Harris administration announced that veterans of the U.S. armed services and Gold Star Families – immediate family members of a service member who died in combat – now qualify for a lifetime pass to over 2,000 federal recreation sites without the hassle of applying.
“We have a sacred obligation to America’s veterans,” said Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland in a press release on Nov. 8. “This new lifetime pass is a small demonstration of our nation’s gratitude and support for those who have selflessly served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Previously, veterans and their families had to apply for an annual pass to gain free access to these sites. Now, as of Veterans Day, veterans can show one of four acceptable identification cards at participating recreational areas without undergoing a lengthy application process.
“It’s a great opportunity for those military families and veterans to enjoy the wonderful parks that we have in our country,” said Brownell, who served in the U.S. Air Force. “It’s good that it’s become a lifetime thing so you don’t have to renew it every year.”
In 2020, there were 126,951 veterans living in Nebraska. The new lifetime pass came at a fitting time, as November is National Veterans and Military Families Month.
Applying for an annual pass required a lot of paperwork, according to Cadet Major Reid Sherman, a freshman mechanical engineering major at UNL.
“My family has been interested in that before,” Sherman said. “The paperwork…kind of feels like a little barrier to doing it.”
Continuing communication with the veteran community about what benefits are available for them and their families is important, according to Brownell.
“A lot of times, veterans separate from the military…that was one part of their life, and now they want to move on to another,” Brownelll said. “But these are benefits they’ve earned because of their service.”
UNL’s Military and Veteran Success Center offers a variety of resources to veterans and military dependents, including tuition assistance, financial aid and access to tutors.
“The real thing now is making sure that we continue to communicate with our veteran community about what is available,” Brownell said.